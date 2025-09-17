Sauce Gardner Sends Mike Evans Message Ahead of Jets-Buccaneers Game
The New York Jets have put together two polar opposite games in Weeks 1 and 2 this season. In Week 1, they were incredibly competitive against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Justin Fields and company looked incredible for the most part. But in Week 2, the Jets looked horrible. They were outcoached and outclassed from start to finish.
But one of the lone bright spots on the roster has been superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner. Gardner has dominated his matchup in both weeks, notably shutting down DK Metcalf in Week 1 when he was matched up with the star.
Now, Gardner will be matched up with star wide receiver Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. This is set to be one of the best individual matchups to watch in all of football this week.
"I mean, he's been a league for a minute. You know what I'm saying? I used to watch him back then. So, you know, it's just a great opportunity for me to be able to go against somebody like him," Gardner said when asked about matching up with Evans in Week 3. "But, yeah, he's been doing it for a minute at a high level, too. So, you know, I'm looking forward to that."
Mike Evans Vs. Sauce Gardner will be a matchup to watch in Week 3
Gardner seemingly has a lot of respect for the star wide receiver, and there's good reason for that. Evans has posted 11 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards to open his career. He's played in at least 13 games each year, too. The veteran wideout is the true definition of consistent and dominant for the Buccaneers.
Gardner has been equally as dominant during his short NFL career, too. The superstar cornerback typically matches up against the opposing team's top option, leading to more yards allowed than one would like, but it still seems like he wins the matchup more often than not.
This week, the Evans and Gardner matchup could dictate how well Tampa Bay moves the ball. Gardner has his hands full with the Buccaneers' air raid offense this week.
More NFL: Justin Fields Facing Backlash; Called Jets 'Biggest Loser' In Week 2