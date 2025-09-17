Jets Country

Sauce Gardner Sends Mike Evans Message Ahead of Jets-Buccaneers Game

Sauce Gardner holds a lot of respect for the Buccaneers' top wide receiver...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) defends the pass on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) defends the pass on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have put together two polar opposite games in Weeks 1 and 2 this season. In Week 1, they were incredibly competitive against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Justin Fields and company looked incredible for the most part. But in Week 2, the Jets looked horrible. They were outcoached and outclassed from start to finish.

But one of the lone bright spots on the roster has been superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner. Gardner has dominated his matchup in both weeks, notably shutting down DK Metcalf in Week 1 when he was matched up with the star.

Now, Gardner will be matched up with star wide receiver Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. This is set to be one of the best individual matchups to watch in all of football this week.

"I mean, he's been a league for a minute. You know what I'm saying? I used to watch him back then. So, you know, it's just a great opportunity for me to be able to go against somebody like him," Gardner said when asked about matching up with Evans in Week 3. "But, yeah, he's been doing it for a minute at a high level, too. So, you know, I'm looking forward to that."

Mike Evans Vs. Sauce Gardner will be a matchup to watch in Week 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evan
Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) makes a catch as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Gardner seemingly has a lot of respect for the star wide receiver, and there's good reason for that. Evans has posted 11 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards to open his career. He's played in at least 13 games each year, too. The veteran wideout is the true definition of consistent and dominant for the Buccaneers.

Gardner has been equally as dominant during his short NFL career, too. The superstar cornerback typically matches up against the opposing team's top option, leading to more yards allowed than one would like, but it still seems like he wins the matchup more often than not.

This week, the Evans and Gardner matchup could dictate how well Tampa Bay moves the ball. Gardner has his hands full with the Buccaneers' air raid offense this week.

More NFL: Justin Fields Facing Backlash; Called Jets 'Biggest Loser' In Week 2

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News