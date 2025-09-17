Justin Fields Facing Backlash; Called Jets 'Biggest Loser' In Week 2
The New York Jets came into the offseason needing to make some huge changes if they wanted to turn their franchise around. They quickly made some changes, including the addition of a new head coach and a new general manager.
The Jets also opted to cut ties with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in favor of the much younger Justin Fields. This decision was heavily criticized, but Fields was incredible in Week 1, so a lot of the doubters didn't have much to say. However, Fields was one of the worst quarterbacks in football during Week 2, which goes to show how quickly the tables can turn.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently shared a lot of heavy criticism of Fields after his disastrous Week 2 performance. Fried called Fields one of the team's biggest losers of Week 2.
Justin Fields struggles in Week 2, called Jets 'biggest loser'
"This was arguably the worst performance of Justin Fields' entire football career, which makes it even more jarring considering the best game of his NFL career came just seven days earlier," Fried wrote. "Fields completed just 3-of-11 passes for 27 yards before leaving the game with a concussion early in the fourth quarter. The Ohio State product finished with a downright abysmal -0.58 EPA per attempt, which was indeed the worst of his NFL career.
"Fields now looks set to miss time with a concussion, and when he returns, the Jets will need a drastically improved version of their quarterback if they have any hope of winning games this season. This performance was as bad as it gets."
It's hard to play much worse than Fields did in Week 2. The Jets weren't ready to go as a team, but Fields' disastrous play stopped them from moving the ball either way.
He wasn't a huge threat on the ground, as the Buffalo Bills sold out to stop the run game. When he was forced to throw, Fields was inaccurate more often than not.
Now he's battling a concussion, which could sideline him for a few weeks. If Fields misses extended time, he could fall out of rhythm with the team, making it even more difficult to find his flow in New York. The entire season rides on his shoulders, and it's not looking good right now.
