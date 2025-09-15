'Tough Guy Routine:' Aaron Glenn Ripped After Jets-Bills Loss
The New York Jets are 0-2 on the season so far, but it's a little early for any bold takes.
That's the nature of professional sports, though. It seems like each and every day there is something else out there. That is especially the case when you play in one of the biggest markets in the world in New York. The Jets certainly are feeling that right now.
After the Jets hired head coach Aaron Glenn and proceeded to shake up the roster, there was pretty much nothing but good vibes. Glenn said and did seemingly everything right throughout the offseason. Then, the Jets lost Week 1, but put up a scrappy fight and the vibes were high heading into Week 2. Now, that isn't the case as much.
The Jets were blown out, 30-10, by one of their biggest rivals. In the aftermath, Glenn was asked plenty of questions, obviously, and he responded by saying that he had to watch the tape.
Some have had an issue with this answer from Glenn, including popular sports talk show host Mike Francesa. On the "Mike Francesa Podcast," he ripped into the Jets head coach.
It's a little too early for strong takes
"Aaron can give you the tough guy routine, but here is the deal: he has to realize that the tough guy routine will only take him so far," Francesa said. "He has some credibility as a player, but he does not have a lot as a coach, and he has none as a head coach.
"That act works better when you have won Super Bowls, when you have won championships, when you have won playoff games, you can do it when you are (Bill) Parcells, you can do it when you are [Bill] Belichick, you can’t do it when you have never won anything as a coach, it won’t last long, so he has got to tip toe a fine line there...
"You know what I would suggest, burn the tape. Don't even watch it. There's nothing there you're going to like. Nothing there you're even going to care about or like because it was a brutal performance. An absolutely brutal performance."
He did proceed to talk about how it has only been two games, but certainly a different vibe than the offseason. The second game didn't go well, but there was a lot to like in the Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's a young team with a new head coach working through completely new offenses and defenses. Things will turn around, it's just too early to judge.
