Source: Jets to Host Intriguing Missouri EDGE Zion Young on Pre-Draft Visit

The New York Jets are set to enter the 2026 NFL season with a revamped defense that could feature several rookies, including Missouri pass-rusher Zion Young.

The Jets, according to a source, have a pre-draft visit scheduled with Young, a prospect who could hear his name called on the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Young is the second pass rusher that New York scheduled to bring in for a visit, the other being Ohio State's Arvell Reese, as OnSI recently reported. New York also added several contributors to their defensive line in free agency, signing Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare.

Young can make an immediate impact

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri defensive lineman Zion Young (DL63) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old pass rusher has numerous pre-draft visits, a source told OnSI. He visited the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday before traveling to Tampa Bay to meet with the Buccaneers on Wednesday. Among many other teams, the Missouri standout will visit the Jets' AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.

Young recorded eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and 15 quarterback hits, ranking 4th in the nation. He also received an 85.1 PFF run defense grade, placing 26th out of 853 eligible edge defenders nationally, along with an 84.0 PFF overall grade and an 81.6 pass-rush grade.

The Atlanta, Georgia native transferred to Missouri ahead of the 2024 season after spending his first two seasons at Michigan State. There are off-the-field troubles that hindered Young in his college career (aggravated assault charge stemming from a 2022 pre-game fight and a December 2025 arrest on suspicion of DWI), but if he can focus strictly on football at the next level, there is no doubt he has the talent to sustain a long professional career.

Young, who is 6-foot-6 and weighs 262 pounds, exhibits all the traits of a typical three-down edge rusher. His 2025 grades support this, and what stands out on tape is how he sheds blocks and converges to the ball. It is now somewhat rare for first-round defensive prospects to excel in more than one area, often just rushing the quarterback.

The former Missouri Tigers player makes sense for the Jets at pick No. 16 if they believe he deserves the spot, but more likely, New York will use either pick No. 33 or 44 on Young. Many will be watching Young and what unfolds on draft night, and there's a very real chance he could end up in a Jets uniform.