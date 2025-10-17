Jets Announce Crushing Garrett Wilson Injury Update Ahead Of Week 7
The New York Jets are the only winless team left in football this year and it's beginning to get quite embarrassing. For most of the season, the defense was falling apart and the Jets couldn't seem to hold their opponents. But last week, the offense completely fell apart and posted one of the worst games of the season.
Now the offense is going to be even more crippled going forward.
Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson suffered a few small injuries and one big injury. Wilson's knee injury suffered in the Denver Broncos game has sidelined him from practice for the last few days. On Friday, the Jets received the crushing update that Wilson is likely going to be out for Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.
With Wilson likely out, the Jets offense is likely going to struggle even more than they had over the last few games.
Jets desperately need their wide receivers to step up in Week 7
Wilson is the only wide receiver on the roster who's been much of a threat this year. He's posted 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns on the season. No other receiver on the team has double digit catches through six games. The other top playmakers are tight end Mason Taylor and running back Breece Hall.
New York is going to need its other wide receivers to step up, or the offense might not be able to score 10 points in the game.
Rookie wide receiver Arian Smith looks to be a potential breakout player. He has all the tools to succeed in the NFL, but he's yet to be given the chance to do so. His speed is game breaking and his ability to make a defender miss makes him a threat.
The Jets could also elevate some practice squad receivers to help carry some of the load.
The running backs and tight ends will likely be very involved with Wilson out.
Either way, there shouldn't be any high hopes for the offense without its one star player.
