Steelers-Jets Trade Speculation Heating Up; Star RB Could Fit In Pittsburgh
The New York Jets have stumbled out of the gate this season. They sit at 0-4 on the year with a few crushing losses.
As a result, the Jets will likely look to sell at the trade deadline, even if it's in a conservative manner. Expiring players like Breece Hall and Allen Lazard could be moved in the coming weeks.
Curt Popejoy of Steelers Wire recently suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers could pursue a big trade for Hall in the coming weeks.
Jets-Steelers linked in trade speculation for Breece Hall
"The New York Jets are watching their 2025 season fall apart before their eyes, as they are one of only three teams to start the season 0-4. Head coach Aaron Glenn hasn't been able to hide his frustration with how this group has played, and if things continue to spiral, the team might start to sell off players to stockpile draft picks for a full rebuild next season," Popejoy wrote. "Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been the surprise team of the AFC and are sitting at 3-1 and on top in the AFC North heading into their bye week.
"This doesn't mean the Steelers aren't without roster needs and it might be time for Pittsburgh to reach out to New York to see if they can fill a roster need or two with one of these three Jets. Hall was a player we wanted the Steelers to pursue before they drafted Kaleb Johnson or signed Kenneth Gainwell. He's a hard-nosed runner with great burst and is playing well despite all the other struggles the Jets offense has."
Hall would fit in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers likely aren't going to be aggressive enough to go after him.
The Jets would likely be able to land a third-round pick, at a minimum, for Hall. The Steelers, who traded last year's second-round pick for DK Metcalf, likely wouldn't want to lose a third rounder for a rental option.
Still, the Jets should be open and eager to trade Hall if there are teams interested. Hall likely doesn't have much of a future in New York, as he heads for free agency at the end of the season. With Braelon Allen's recent knee injury, there's less of a chance that Hall is traded, but if the right offer comes, the Jets should move the talented running back.
