2 NFC Contenders Getting Trade Buzz As Fit For Star Jets Edge Rusher

The Jets could look to trade Jermaine Johnson in the coming weeks...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) celebrates a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) celebrates a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets will likely be aggressive sellers at the trade deadline this season.

They're the only winless team left in the league, and they have a lot of valuable pieces on the roster. Contending teams have reportedly made calls for multiple Jets stars including Breece Hall, Allen Lazard, and Will McDonald IV. But these aren't the only stars getting trade buzz this year.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears as two landing spots for Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson if the Jets opt to trade the star this season.

Jermaine Johnson getting a lot of trade buzz ahead of the deadline

New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnso
Oct 12, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is pressured by New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson II (11) during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Titans have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, due in part to having a rookie quarterback. Somehow, the New York Jets have been even worse," Knox wrote. "Teams are circling the winless Jets, hoping to pry a starting-caliber player from a team that is going nowhere fast.

"(Michael) Carter isn't on our board yet, as he's dealing with a concussion and hasn't played particularly well when healthy this season (109.7 opposing passer rating allowed). However, it's hard not to love the idea of adding Johnson, a 2023 Pro Bowler. While Johnson has just one sack this season, he's also making his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in 2024. He had 7.5 sacks and 25 QB pressures back in 2023. At 26 years old and with a contract that runs through 2026, he should interest teams looking for short- or long-term help."

The Bears and Buccaneers both need help on the edge.

The Bears have a very bright future with Caleb Williams at the helm, but they need more building blocks on defense. Adding a star like Johnson could help form the future of the defense.

Adding Johnson would be a bit more of a win now move for the Buccaneers, as Tampa Bay is a serious Super Bowl contender right now.

But the Jets should strongly consider holding onto the talented edge rusher. Johnson is the kind of player the Jets could build their defense around alongside Quinnen Williams. If the Jets can land a first round pick for Johnson, it would be something to consider, but if the return is a third-round pick, as Knox suggested, New York shouldn't consider moving him.

