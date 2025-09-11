This Breakout Star Could Be X-Factor For Jets Upset Over Bills
The New York Jets came into Week 1 with a lot of question marks surrounding their team, specifically on offense. But it didn't take long for the offense to answer those questions and put the doubters to bed.
Justin Fields, Breece Hall, and others quickly jumped all over the Pittsburgh Steelers and scored 32 points in the crushing loss. Now, with all eyes turned to Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets need to bounce back in a big way. The aforementioned Hall could be the Jets' X-factor in their effort to pull off a huge upset over Buffalo.
Justin Fried of the Jet Press recently shared some praise for Hall's Week 1 performance against the Steelers.
Breece Hall is the X-factor for the Jets in Week 2
"Breece Hall has found himself at the center of trade rumors for months following what was admittedly a highly disappointing 2024 season. An underwhelming summer did little to quiet those rumors, with many predicting he would be shipped out by the deadline," Fried wrote. "But if Sunday's game proved anything, it's that Hall is an indispensable part of this offense. The former second-round pick rushed for 107 yards on 19 carries, averaging an impressive 5.6 yards per attempt without a run longer than 18 yards.
"Hall looked more explosive and decisive than he did a year ago, resembling the 2023 version of himself who finished fourth in the NFL in scrimmage yards. If this is the Breece Hall the Jets are getting in 2025, it won’t be long before his name disappears from trade rumors altogether."
Hall was explosive and decisive in Week 1, two traits that seemed to be lacking for most of last year. He worked to gash the Steelers' revamped run defense throughout the contest, leading all Jets rushers in carries and yards.
To make matters better for Hall and company, the Bills were dominated on the ground in Week 1, albeit it was the Baltimore Ravens who did it. The Jets don't have as dominant a running game as Baltimore, but Buffalo's weakness is still clearly on the ground.
Hall is going to need to be the engine of the offense on Sunday. If he can rack up another game with at least 100 yards, the Jets will be in a solid spot in Week 2.
Of course, New York still has to find a way to stop Josh Allen, which is much easier said than done.
