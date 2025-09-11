Jets Country

This Jets Star CB Needs To Bounce Back After Disastrous Week 1

The Jets need a big Week 2 performance from cornerback Brandon Stephens...

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) celebrates after breaking up a play in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) celebrates after breaking up a play in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers immediately put the New York Jets' new cornerback, Brandon Stephens, to the test in Week 1. Stephens was signed to replace DJ Reed in New York and, by all accounts, Stephens failed the test against the Steelers.

Stephens was dominated all game, surrendering two of Aaron Rodgers' four touchdowns. This comes in a game when Sauce Gardner was dominant on the other side, too.

Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently called Stephens one of the biggest losers of the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Steelers.

"The same can’t be said for the Jets’ other big free-agent signing, Brandon Stephens. The former Ravens cornerback was a disaster in his debut, looking every bit like the player who ranked among the worst at his position in Baltimore," Fried wrote. "Stephens was targeted a whopping seven times, allowing five catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns. He was also flagged for a defensive pass interference penalty and allowed a 136.9 NFL passer rating when targeted.

Brandon Stephens needs to bounce back in a big way in Week 2

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) breaks a tackle by New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Stephens was the most targeted cornerback in the NFL over the last two seasons for a reason. If the Jets got even semi-competent play from their CB2 in Sunday's game, they probably would have come away with the win. Instead, the Stephens already looks to be a head-scratcher for the organization."

Stephens desperately needs a breakout game in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.

Again, Gardner should be able to handle his man, whether it's shadowing Khalil Shakir or playing all over the place. That leaves Stephens on the other side. If he's torched again, Josh Allen and the Bills will dominate the Jets defense in the same way they did the Baltimore Ravens' defense in Week 1.

All eyes are going to be on Stephens in Week 2. Reed was a star in New York, and it's Stephens' job to replace him. To this point, the signing has been a disaster. If it continues to grow worse, the Jets are going to look very bad for trusting the former Ravens defensive back.

