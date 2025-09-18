Three Things Learned About Jets After Two Games
Right now, there's a lot of negative chatter out there about the New York Jets.
When you have a week as bad as they did Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, that's going to happen. It's early in the season and professional sports are very reactionary. After Week 1, the Jets were being hailed as geniuses with some saying the team found their quarterback of the future. After Week 2, some wondered if he should be benched when he returns from his concussion, which is a bit ridiculous.
It's the NFL. You're going to see some wild takes throughout the season and that likely isn't going to stop anytime soon. Most of the chatter out there is just noise, but there are some real takeaways from these first two weeks for fans to be aware of.
Here are three takeaways from the Jets' first two regular season games:
What can the New York Jets do to turn it around?
The running game is built around Breece Hall and Justin Fields
Entering the season, we knew this would be a run-first offense. With the Jets talking about a running back room by committee, some took this as the team not having faith in Breece Hall. Head coach Aaron Glenn has talked about how much he likes Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. That led people to wildly talk about Hall as a trade piece. Through two games, Hall has 29 rushing attempts, Fields has 17, Allen has eight, and Davis has two. It's pretty clear who the lead back is.
The Jets still have wide receiver questions
Garrett Wilson is great. He has 11 catches for 145 yards on 17 targets this season. The second-most targeted player is Hall with seven and then Davis with three. There is a real wide receiver No. 2 issue right now for the Jets behind Wilson.
The new defense is a work in progress
Defense is supposed to be a strength of this team, but the Jets have allowed 64 points over the first two games of the season. That's actually the second-highest total of any team in the AFC right now, behind just the Miami Dolphins.
