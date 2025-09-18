Jets' Justin Fields Isn't Going To The Bench: Insider
The New York Jets won’t have Justin Fields on the field on Sunday, but when he’s healthy, expect him back in the starting lineup.
It shouldn’t have to be said, but there have been some pretty wild takes after a bad Week 2 for Fields and the Jets.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer was asked about the idea of benching Fields and unsurprisingly shut it down.
The New York Jets aren't going to make a quarterback change now
"Justin Fields looked great in the opener," Breer said. "He didn’t look great against the Bills on Sunday. And what I’ve heard from everyone who’s coached Fields going back to college is that he needs runway to play. Based on the contract the Jets gave him, it’s been their intention to give him that. So I can’t imagine one bad Sunday will change all that, even if I would say we’ve already seen that Aaron Glenn’s going to do things his own way.
Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets this offseason. They immediately named him as the team’s starting quarterback. A bad game and a concussion aren’t going to change that.
Yes, Fields struggled -- along with the entire team -- Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. There's no shying away from that. Fields went 3-of-11 passing for 27 yards. He also had 49 rushing yards on five carries. On top of this, he also lost a fumble. A bad game overall. But, Week 1, Fields went 16-of-22 passing for 218 yards and one touchdown. He also had 48 yards rushing for two rushing scores.
Both performances had the same result in the standings. The Jets have been building the entire offense around Fields since shortly after he was signed back in March. If he didn't get the concussion, he would be starting Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, he did get the concussion, though, so the soonest we'll see him is Week 4 if all goes well in the National Football League's concussion protocol.
