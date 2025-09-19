Tyrod Taylor Gets Huge Aaron Glenn Endorsement Ahead Of First Jets Start
The New York Jets are fighting an uphill battle this year. They're in the first year of the Aaron Glenn era, and they're also under the leadership of a new general manager. With big moves like that, the Jets aren't in the best spot as a team right now, but they're trending in the right direction.
However, the Jets are in a bad spot going into Week 3. They're set to miss a few key starters, including Jermaine Johnson, Justin Fields, and Josh Reynolds. While all of their losses will hurt, it's the loss of Fields that could have the biggest impact.
Fields will be replaced by veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who's set to make his first start with the Jets.
Coach Glenn recently gave Taylor a nice endorsement ahead of the game, which speaks volumes to his belief in the veteran signal caller.
“He’s been around this league for a long time,” Glenn said. “There’s no better player that you would want as your backup quarterback than him.”
Tyrod Taylor's impact on the Jets goes beyond the field
While Taylor seemingly has the talent to replace Fields on a short-term basis, Coach Glenn praised the veteran quarterback for more than just his ability on the field. In fact, Glenn seems to praise Taylor's intangibles more than his production on the field, which isn't a bad thing.
“He’s a true professional in every manner that you can think of,” Glenn said. “He’s not one of these locker room lawyers … He’s not a celebrity quarterback. He’s just one of the guys, and he presents himself that way to where it’s not just the offense, it’s not just the O-line that he has conversations with, it’s everybody within the locker room. So, it’s easy to gravitate (toward) a guy like that.”
Taylor's the kind of quarterback that teams typically rally around. The Jets will need every last bit of effort and energy from their roster if they're going to upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. Baker Mayfield and company have looked very good this season, but if Taylor plays as well as the Jets faithful seems to believe he will, this game could be razor-thin.
