Veteran Jets Defender Gets Unexpected Free Agency Endorsement

The New York Jets face several difficult decisions on pending free agents in a pivotal offseason for the organization. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey need to demonstrate that the team is headed in the right direction after an inauspicious start. And that challenge begins with the duo deciding who will stay and who will go.

Glenn and Mougey are primarily focused on the fate of Breece Hall. The former second-round pick would be one of the top free agents on the open market if the Jets let him leave. But the team has options. It could franchise tag Hall, transition tag or extend him. Alijah Vera-Tucker’s future with the franchise is also up in the air as the Jets contemplate re-signing the talented but oft-injured guard.

However, some of the team’s decisions are more clear cut. New York will likely part ways with Tony Adams this offseason as Glenn rebuilds his secondary. But the veteran defensive back could be in demand as a free agent. Adams is “expected to draw interest from several teams as a starting safety,” according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Future Tennessee Titan, Tony Adams?

Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Tony Adams (22) during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images | Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Adams provided solid value in four seasons with the Jets after going undrafted in 2022. And he would undoubtedly be a nice pickup for teams focused on adding depth in the secondary. But according to Cimini, Adams is drawing looks as a starter this offseason.

The 2026 free agency class is fairly deep at safety with Bryan Cook, Kevin Byard, Kamren Curl, Coby Bryant and Jaquan Brisker all potentially hitting the open market. Adams’ 2025 Jets teammate Andre Cisco is also set to enter free agency this offseason.

Still, Adams is just 27 years old and he will bring experience to his next stop having made 36 starts in his four-year run with New York. He consistently earned strong coverage grades from PFF, finishing above 65 each of the last three seasons.

Adams signed a one-year, $3.263 million deal with the Jets last offseason. However, he only played 12 games (nine starts) in 2025. New York’s defense suffered a significant dropoff in Glenn’s head coaching debut. Now the team will attempt to reset the unit by adding defensive backs in free agency and the draft. And Adams will test the open market.

Spotrac predicts he’ll earn a nice raise, estimating a three-year, $19.53 million contract for the veteran defender. Perhaps Adams will follow his former head coach Robert Saleh to the Tennessee Titans.

