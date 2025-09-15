Veteran Jets Tight End Makes Thoughts Extremely Clear On Tyrod Taylor
After stringing together an encouraging performance in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Jets fell flat on their face in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, suffering a 30-10 loss. Making matters even worse, quarterback Justin Fields exited the game early with a concussion.
Over the next few days, Fields will attempt to work his way out of the concussion protocol and return to the field in time for the Jets' next game in Week 3. If he's unable to go, that would force veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor into action for New York.
Taylor replaced Fields late in their contest with the Bills and led the team to its only touchdown of the day. When asked how he feels about Taylor potentially replacing Fields under center in Week 3, veteran tight end Jeremy Ruckert made his thoughts extremely clear.
Jeremy Ruckert, Jets have full faith in Tyrod Taylor amid Justin Fields injury
"We have the utmost confidence in him," Ruckert said of Taylor when speaking to reporters. "Last year, when he came in in those certain situations, he did a great job, and he did a good job yesterday, so we got a lot of confidence in him. "
Taylor completed seven of his 11 pass attempts for 56 yards and a touchdown in relief of Fields against the Bills, and while the game was already over at that point, it goes to show that he can hold his own when he finds his way onto the field.
Even with his struggles against Buffalo, which saw him complete just three of his 11 pass attempts for 27 yards, New York would rather have Fields under center in Week 3. However, if he is unable to go, the team can rest assured that Taylor is ready to fill in if needed.
After picking up a pair of losses to begin the season, the Jets have a very important matchup on their hands in Week 3. They will have another tough contest on their plate, though, as they will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they take the field next.
More NFL: Justin Fields, J.J. McCarthy, Jalen Hurts and the Bottom-5 Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 2