Vikings Veteran Pro Bowlder Drawing Buzz as Jets Next QB Target

The New York Jets have a lot of moves they need to make this offseason if they want to get their team back to competing for a playoff spot.

Their future revolves around what they decide to do at the quarterback position. They don't have a franchise option on the roster, and it doesn't seem like they'll run into one this offseason either. As a result, they could turn to a bridge quarterback or a veteran option to hold down the spot for the next year.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently suggested the Jets could target Minnesota Vikings backup quarterback Carson Wentz to come in and compete for reps next season.

Carson Wentz could be a quarterback target for the Jets

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Things went terribly at the end of Wentz’s tenure with the Colts, when Reich was still the coach, but the two still have a good relationship," Rosenblatt wrote. "And Wentz, by all accounts, has grown quite a bit since he was cast aside by the Eagles, Colts and Commanders in succession. He rebuilt his confidence as a backup with the Chiefs, and then last year showed some grit with the Vikings, playing through a shoulder dislocation.

He’ll come cheaply — probably not too far above the minimum — and he actually did have some moments with Minnesota last year before the injury. He passed for 759 yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions and completed 69 percent of his passes in his first three games with the Vikings, stats that project out to 4,301 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over a full season. He still shouldn’t be a full-time starter in 2026, but the Jets could do worse for their No. 2."

Wentz could make some sense, as it seems like he has a good relationship with Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich. The two worked together with the Indianapolis Colts a few years ago.

Wentz would fit a specific role on the Jets roster. He wouldn't be brought in to be the franchise starter. Instead, he would be added to bridge the gap between no quarterback in New York and the team's next franchise quarterback. This could be somebody like Ty Simpson in the 2026 NFL Draft or it could be a different quarterback from next year's NFL draft.

Either way, Wentz could serve as the backup if the Jets can get their hands on a talented quarterback this offseason. He could also serve as the starter for a short time if the team needs him to.