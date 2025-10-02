Jets Biggest Need Becomes Obvious After 0-4 Start
The New York Jets have some work to do after an 0-4 start to the season.
Week 5 is here and the Jets will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium. Over the course of the season so far, the Jets' defense has taken a few hits due to injuries. For example, linebackers Quincy Williams and Jermaine Johnson II have both missed time. Williams is on the Injured Reserve whereas Johnson is not. Johnson was called day-to-day on Wednesday by head coach Aaron Glenn, but he also didn't practice on Wednesday so it's up in the air if he will be able to return by Sunday.
The linebacker group has been hit hard. Because of this, NFL.com's Kevin Patra called linebacker the team's biggest need ahead of the trade deadline, and they're right.
The Jets shouldn't sell of their stars yet
"Biggest Need: Linebacker," Patra said. "Perhaps the listed need here should be someone who can make a tackle. The Jets' defense has been wholly disappointing, getting run over and picked apart, and Quincy Williams' shoulder injury only exacerbates the situation. This is a team that should sell. But beyond running back Breece Hall, there aren't many obvious chips -- and Hall becomes more important to the Jets in the wake of Braelon Allen's MCL sprain."
There's speculation out there about potential trades to cut ties with guys on the team. Hall's name has been thrown around a lot due to the 0-4 start. But, there second half of the Jets' season is significantly easier than the first half. There's a real argument this team can turn things around. The Jets' first four games were against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Miami Dolphins. There are potentially three contenders there. The next six games are against the Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and the New England Patriots. All winnable games.
No need to get hasty and blow the team up yet.
