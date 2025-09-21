What Aaron Glenn Said After Jets' 29-27 Buccaneers Loss
The New York Jets suffered another loss on Sunday afternoon to kick off the 2025 National Football League season.
The Jets are now 0-3 after falling against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 29-27. New York battled late. Nothing negative can be said about this team's effort in the loss. The Jets scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, but it was just short of what they needed to even the score or come out on top.
After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn talked about the loss. He praised the team's effort, but continued the them of talking about how there are no moral victories in football. In the process, he continued to stress how the team will build off of these early-season games.
"When it comes to the game, man these guys," Glenn said. "They fought their (explicit) off. Loved every one of those guys for how they came out in the second half. The thing is, we didn't do anything different when it comes to mentality of what we were trying to do. Obviously, the game and the pace had to pick up a little bit when it comes to offense. There were just small, critical things that we need to do better and we will do that. Today showed me a lot about who we're going to be...There's no such thing as moral victories when it comes to us but we're not the same team. Not the same team at all. I'm looking forward to our next challenge."
"We're 0-3, how many games do we have left," Glenn said. "That speaks for itself. We have a lot of games to play and we can build on this. You can build on this. The one thing I don't do, which I understand New York media tries to do, is the negative parts of it. I'm not going to be that way, I'm going to let you guys deal with that. We're going to look at the things we did well and we're going to push forward because we're going to improve and make sure we get over that hump, I do know that."
It's been a tough start, but two of the Jets' three games have at least had a lot of positive takeaways. New York is trending upward and will get into the win column at some point.
