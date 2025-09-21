Jets' Quincy Williams Exits Game After Suffering Apparent Injury
The New York Jets really can't catch a break right now.
Injuries have been the story of the season so far through three games. New York has been getting hit left and right and are dealing with serious injuries all over the place, including a concussion to starting quarterback Justin Fields.
On Sunday, they got bit by the injury bug once again with Pro Bowl linebacker Quincy Williams exiting against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a shoulder injury, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Quincy Williams has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, per Jets," Cimini said.
The New York Jets continue to get some bad luck injury-wise
The Jets' defense already hasn't performed up to expectations to begin the season. Losing a guy like Williams would be devastating for an already ailing New York defense. Before going down on Sunday, Williams tallied four total tackles, a half-sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and two quarterback hits. That's a lot of production in a short time.
Williams is one of the pillars for this defense so right now the jury is still out on what will happen next for him. At this point, the only that is guaranteed is that he will miss the rest of the team's game on Sunday against the Buccaneers.
New York entered the game against the Buccaneers sporing an 0-2 record. As of writing, the time was running down in the third quarterback with the Jets staring at a 23-6 deficit. There's still time left in the game as of writing so the team could still bounce back, but the loss of Williams is one that fans are going to need to watch out for throughout the rest of the day.
Following the game and into the next week. we will keep you update on any development involving the former Pro Bowler. It hasn't been the start to the Aaron Glenn era that he could've hoped for, and now the team needs to see what's next with Williams and his shoulder.
