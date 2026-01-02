Why Jets Fans Can’t Miss Indiana–Oregon CFP Semifinal

If you're a fan of the New York Jets, you should be watching the College Football Playoffs closely.

Heading into Week 18, the Jets have a 3-13 record and an inside track for the No. 3 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft with a chance to rise up to No. 2, depending on how things shake out. It's very clear that the Jets need a quarterback as well. That's why the fanbase should be watching the College Football Playoffs closely and the game that really should have the fanbase's attention is the upcoming semifinal matchup between Indiana and Oregon on Jan. 9.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been heavily linked to the Jets all season. General manager Darren Mougey even personally watched Mendoza play earlier in the season. Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy this season and has the Hoosiers one step away from the National Championship. He's been considered the top quarterback in the 2026 draft class all season and has another chance to show why against another top prospect.

The Jets need a quarterback

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has been another guy heavily linked to the Jets. Mendoza is widely considered to be the top quarterback in the class and Moore is right up there, too. CBS Sports has Mendoza projected as the top No. 1 prospect overall in the 2026 NFL Draft class and Moore right behind him at No. 2.

So, if you're a Jets fan, the semifinal matchup between Indiana and Oregon very well could give fans a look at a potential draft option for the team and the team arguably wouldn't go wrong with either. Mendoza has played 14 games and has completed 72.3 percent of his passes (240-of-332) for 3,172 yards, 36 touchdown passes, six interceptions, 256 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns.

Moore has more questions, but is younger and is having a great year himself. In 14 games he has completed 72.9 percent of his passes (272-of-373) for 3,280 yards, 28 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, 184 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns.

The Oregon, Indiana game may be the most important one for a Jets fan this season.

