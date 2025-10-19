Jets-Giants Trade Idea Is Great After Justin Fields Benching
The New York Jets needed a spark on Sunday and attempted to get it by turning away from young quarterback Justin Fields and putting Tyrod Taylor into the lineup.
Fields struggled again going 6-for-12 passing for 46 yards. He also chipped in 22 rushing yards on four attempts. The Jets turned the offense over to Taylor and he wasn't much better going 10-of-22 passing for 126 yards and two interceptions. Nothing really was working on Sunday as the Jets fell to 0-7 on the season.
Now, the Jets are going to have a decision to make at quarterback heading into Week 8. Do you roll with Fields who you gave a two-year deal this past offseason or completely turn things over to Taylor? Or, do you look to see if there is someone else out there that could be brought in? There's been some wild speculation out there this season but now with the benching of Fields and the quarterback position in flux, one idea that has more merit now is CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan suggesting New York Giants quarterback and 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson for the Jets before Week 7.
Should the Jets make a call?
"New York Jets: At least he'd save on moving fees, right? The New York Jets are in a bad way at the moment, currently (0-7) on the young season," Sullivan said. "They are coming off a Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos in London where Justin Fields was non-existent as a passer. In all, New York had a -10 net passing yard total, which has brought Fields' job security into question. If the coaching staff/front office feel as if they've gotten all they get out of Fields and do not want to turn things over to Tyrod Taylor, Wilson could be an option in an attempt to bring the passing attack to a somewhat respectable level."
The Giants have fully turned the offense over to young quarterback Jaxson Dart and also have Jameis Winston. If the Jets don't think that Fields is a long-term answer, it could make some sense to see if the Giants are willing to let Wilson walk. The Giants are set at quarterback moving forward. The Jets need something to go their way. A trade definitely doesn't seem likely, but it does make more sense now.
