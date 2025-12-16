Jets Shake Up QB Room Ahead Of Saints Game

The New York Jets made a roster move involving the quarterback room on Tuesday.

New York is five days away from facing off against the New Orleans Saints and the quarterback position is up in the air yet again. Undrafted rookie Brady Cook got the start on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields both missing the contest due to injuries.

Fields missed the game the week before against the Miami Dolphins, but Taylor was able to suit up. Unfortunately, he got knocked out early due to a groin injury, which is was kept him out against Jacksonville.

The Jets made another roster move

In response, the Jets reunited with quarterback Adrian Martinez last week, who spent time with the team throughout the summer. On Tuesday, New York announced that it is releasing Martinez from the practice squad, amid a slew of moves.

"The Jets have released WR Allen Lazard. The team also signed LB Ochaun Mathis to the practice squad and released QB Adrian Martinez," the Jets announced. "Lazard (6-5, 227) was signed by the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in March 2023 and appeared in 36 games (24 starts) for the Green & White. During his three seasons as a Jet, Lazard recorded 70 receptions for 911 yards and 8 TDs. He appeared in 10 games (2 starts) in 2025, recording 10 receptions for 70 yards and 1 TD...

"Martinez (6-2, 220), who was added to the practice squad on Dec. 10, was elevated to the active roster for Week 14. The Nebraska/Kansas State product signed with the Green & White in July and spent the summer with the team. Martinez went undrafted in 2023 and spent the preseason with the Detroit Lions. He then went on to play with the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League (UFL), where he earned MVP honors. Martinez signed with the 49ers practice squad in November and appeared in one game before he was released."

The fact that the Jets are moving on from Martinez early in the week could be viewed as a sign that one of the two injured veterans could return to the fold for the upcoming Week 16 clash against the New Orleans Saints.

New York will release its first Injury Report of the week on Wednesday, but this is a good sign for the veterans.

