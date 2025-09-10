Xavier Gipson Issues 4-Word Message After Surprising Jets Release
The New York Jets put up quite a fight in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they ultimately suffered a 34-32 loss when all was said and done. The turning point of the game came at the start of the fourth quarter when Xavier Gipson lost a fumble on a kick return right after the Steelers scored a touchdown to cut their deficit to two points.
Pittsburgh would promptly score another touchdown to give them the lead, and while New York would score again to retake the lead, a 60-yard field goal from Chris Boswell would eventually give the Steelers the win. Gipson isn't solely to blame, but his error proved costly for the Jets.
It also proved costly for the player himself, as Gipson ended up getting released in a surprising move on Wednesday morning, with his aforementioned fumble being a big reason for the team's decision. After news of the move was made public, Gipson shared a post on his Instagram story simply saying, "Thank you New York."
Jets quickly replace Xavier Gipson with Isaiah Williams
Gipson had emerged as a return specialist for the Jets after making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023. With a limited impact on offense, though, and some struggles as a returner, Aaron Glenn and the coaching staff decided to move on from him after only one game.
It didn't take long for New York to find Gipson's replacement, as the team signed kick return specialist Isaiah Williams off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. Williams seems set to immediately play a role on the Jets' special teams units, and he could end up seeing the field in Week 2.
New York cannot afford to make silly mistakes if it wants to emerge as a playoff contender in 2025. It cost them against Pittsburgh, and it will surely cost them in Week 2 when they take on the Buffalo Bills, who are the top team in the AFC East.
There's reason to be encouraged about the Jets' play, but they need to clean up some of their smaller mistakes in order to take the next step forward. That's what Glenn is attempting to do, and it will be interesting to see how they fare when they take on the Bills in Week 2.
