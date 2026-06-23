NFL Just Ended Any Chance of Jets Ever Drafting Brendan Sorsby

With former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorbsy making his intentions known last week that he would be applying for the NFL’s supplemental draft ahead of the June 22 deadline, New York Jets fans wondered if the team would use 2027 draft capital on the embattled QB to bolster their quarterback room.

Well, Jets fans don’t have to worry about that question, as the NFL made its own decision. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the league is declining to hold the supplemental draft this summer, which means Sorsby will be forced to wait until the 2027 NFL Draft next spring.

The NFL insider adds that the NFL is sending a letter to Sorsby and all 32 NFL teams regarding its decision. The last thing we heard on Sorsby was that he’d be holding a pro day on July 10, which would be attended by all 32 teams.

However, that’s not happening now with the NFL officially ruling Sorsby ineligible for the 2026 season. Now, the Jets can focus on their current QB room and worry about the 2027 draft class when that time arises.

Better QB options (not named Brendan Sorsby) could arise in the lead-up to the 2027 NFL Draft

As we know, the Jets have Geno Smith, Cade Klubnik, Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook all on the 90-man roster, and none of these guys are sure-fire options. However, the Jets are hoping that Klubnik, whom they moved up for in April’s NFL draft, can be a potential starter with Smith being on the last year of his deal.

If Klubnik’s development goes smoothly and he wins the QB2 job this summer, it could change the Jets’ outlook on the 2027 draft class, which Sorsby will be part of. New York could not take a QB next year, which would be a shocker, or it could take a quarterback to compete with Klubnik, as Smith goes elsewhere.

If it's the latter, there’s no guarantee that New York would take Sorsby in next year’s draft. Over the weekend, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that someone close to the Jets situation said about the Jets’ interest in Sorsby, "they don't want to deal with it."

Based on that reporting, the Jets would be better off taking their chances on a QB in the loaded 2027 draft class, which could feature the likes of Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Julian Sayin, Darian Mensah, LaNorris Sellers, etc.

Those quarterbacks will also be playing college football this season, unlike Sorsby, which will allow the Jets and other teams to get a deeper look at them. Sorsby won’t have that luxury, as he might have to spend the next year just training on his own in hopes of entering the draft next season.

There’s always the chance that he takes his shot in the CFL or UFL, but the former’s season just started earlier this month, while the latter just wrapped up.

And if you’re the Jets or any other team, would you rather put your scouting hours in Sorsby or focus on all the talented quarterbacks playing in college football this season? The no-brainer answer is the 2027 QB class. It's not guaranteed that he plays in those two other leagues either.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what Sorsby takes next as his pro football future is in jeopardy at the moment. Meanwhile, the Jets can turn the page on this conversation as they see what they have in Klubnik and fully focus on the prospects from the 2027 class who will be playing on Saturdays this season.