One 2025 Stat the Jets Must Blow Past This Season

It simply cannot get worse than last season.

There were a number of key statistics that highlighted just how bad the 2025 Jets were. No interceptions for the first time in league history, the third-worst run defense in the league, and a receiving room that failed to produce a single 400-yard receiver; take any statistic and it only rienforces how difficult a season it was.

One stat hangs above the rest, though. It's something that the team has focused plenty on improving.

If the Jets are going to be successful in 2026, their passing offense must be up to par. Luckily, the team has done plenty to make sure the struggles of last season won't plague them again.

Jets passing offense will blow through 2025 mark

Four times last season, the Jets failed to net over 100 yards passing. That's unlike anything the NFL has seen in recent years. They finished below the league average of 209 yards 14 times as well.

The good news for the Jets is that their mark this year will most assuredly blow through last season's results.

To put it in perspective, three different starting quarterbacks for the Jets last season recorded just 15 touchdown passes and 2,385 yards. New starting quarterback Geno Smith has thrown for over 3,000 yards in each of the last four seasons as a starter. Despite his own struggles with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, he still managed to throw 19 touchdown passes for a passer rating of 84.7 and a completion percentage of 67%.

By default, he is a significant upgrade over what the Jets previously dealt with.

And it's a reason why fans should expect significant improvement from the passing offense in 2026.

"He has a fresh start and I look forward to the way he's been operating, I do, because he really, really wants this," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said of Smith. "And just going through the process of getting the quarterback, that was something that stood out to me about him. He wants to be here. And when you have guys that really want to be here, want to be Jets, that only makes it better."

Aiding Smith in the team's passing offense is a collection of receivers who could be some of the best the Jets have had in recent years. A fully healthy Garrett Wilson, mixed with Adonai Mitchell and first-round rookie Omar Cooper Jr. gives the offense a plethora of options to choose from for Smith to pick apart opposing defenses.

New York has a new play-caller as well. Frank Reich brings the kind of experience that last year's collection of offensive assistants simply couldn't provide.

But as is always the case, Gang Green's offensive improvements will rely heavily on the players. The good news for them is that they have the personnel to overwhelm last year's passing numbers.

And that should be the bare minimum.