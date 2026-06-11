One Dark Horse Who Should Make the Jets Roster After OTAs

Open organized team activities have finally concluded for the New York Jets. Next stop? Mandatory minicamp next week, then a long lay-off before training camp in late July.

As is the case with all OTAs, there are plenty of standout performers who will catch the coaching staff's eye. Some of these players are unproven rookies, looking for any path to show they belong at the NFL level.

Some are vested veterans trying to get one last squeeze out of the NFL.

In the Jets' case, their revamped roster has seen much change. With that, players are not only trying to prove they belong at this level but also make a good first impression with the staff. One player who comes to mind is Andre Cisco, whose return to the team wasn't guaranteed after last year.

But he's making the most of another quality chance now.

Andre Cisco stands out as sleeper to make the 53-man roster

Last season was something of a disaster for Cisco. He joined the Jets on a one-year deal to help stabilize the safety room. All that happened was more of the same, though: bad tackling, poor coverage, and mind-numbing mistakes.

Cisco posted an overall 61.3 grade and a 54.5 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. While playing in only eight games, the Syracuse product recorded 41 tackles and a single pass break-up. New York, meanwhile, gave up the most touchdown passes last season (36) and became the first defense in history to fail to record an interception at all in a single year.

So it was something of a surprise when the Jets decided to go back to the Cisco well. The two sides agreed on a $2.5 million contract this offseason. In New York's mind, the focus is on making sure the team has quality depth at safety.

After adding All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick and former Giant Dane Belton to the room, Cisco can certainly be that depth piece.

But during OTAs, the 26-year-old has been more than just someone to fill out a roster spot. He's someone who has competed for playing time and competed well.

Listen, we think he's a guy that can come in and compete and play for us, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. Obviously, he has good range, has good ball skills. I know in Jacksonville things didn't go the way that he wanted, so we still believe in him, and we're looking forward to him going out there and competing and trying to earn a starting job.

Cisco has looked solid in his reps on defense. He's been where he's supposed to be and has competed far more in pass coverage than last year. While competing with the likes of Belton, Fitzpatrick, and second-year safety Malachi Moore, the Queens native has shown he isn't ready to give up playing time.

At least not yet.

Coming out of it a better man, better person, and overall being able to be back on the field, as long as you kind of are able to have those good takeaways, [that’s important], Cisco said in early June. Being back with the crew feels like that last year wasn’t in vain. We get to kind of talk through, let’s not make some of the same mistakes.

Before OTAs, it felt like the Jets were only giving Cisco a chance to make the 53-man roster, but he was more on the outside looking in.

Now, he's not only a darkhorse to make the team, but get considerable snaps as well.