Jets' Trade Down in Round 2 Hints Their Top Target Got Sniped

The Jets came into Day 2 of the draft with room to make even more deals, given they had an attractive second-rounder (No. 44) and two fourth-round selections to help them move up or down.

When New York was finally on the clock, Darren Mougey took advantage of the Lions' urge to get their guy, resulting in Gang Green landing picks No. 50 and 128 in exchange for 44.

Sliding just six spots and picking up an extra fourth-rounder was great process, especially in a class without much consensus of the top talents, which allowed NY to get a player it may have valued highly and been comfortable taking at No. 44, but with the added plus of another piece of draft capital as well.

However, given how sudden the trade was and who went just before the Jets were supposed to initially pick, it raises suspicions that the team's top target was stolen right before they had the chance to call his name.

Could Jets have been eyeing LB Jacob Rodriguez in second round of draft before trading down?

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez was an experienced player linked to New York during the pre-draft process. The Jets met with the Texas Tech standout at the Senior Bowl, which is one of the early events that allow prospects and franchises to feel each other out as draft plans start to take shape.

Any one meeting isn't usually significant on its own; they give insight into who could be a potential target, though other times they're mere smokescreens. That's not even to mention New York canceled a top-30 visit with David Bailey and he was still its No. 2 pick, so they're not a requirement for anything.

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez surveys the field during a game. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

That said, Mougey and the new front office showed they're fans of using the Senior Bowl to scout future Jets last year. In 2025, New York selected five players who participated in the Senior Bowl, which was tied for the fourth most among all NFL teams.

Now, a large portion of prospects (41% in 2025) hail from the Senior Bowl, so it's no surprise there's some crossover. But the fact Mougey and co. consistently went to this well shows a preference.

Rodriguez could have been the next to follow this pipeline in Round 2. Yet, after surviving the first 10 picks of the second round, Rodriguez was taken off the board one selection before the Jets at No. 43 by the Dolphins. That was immediately followed by New York's trade down from 44, and eventually taking Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds at 50.

Now, it could just be coincidence. But if the Jets were really worried about missing out on Ponds, they would've stood pat. That's already a clue NY didn't have a must-have player in mind, which motivated them to move back and see who was available six spots later.

There's also the fact Rodriguez was an obvious fit for Glenn's defense. He made plays all over the field for the Red Raiders over the past two seasons, leading the Big 12 in solo tackles both years while racking up a whopping 25.5 combined tackles for loss. The senior punished opponents in coverage as well with 10 passes defended and five interceptions from 2024-2025, making him the kind of do-it-all LB who could be a foundational piece of a defense.

The Jets' starting outside linebacker spots will be determined by camp competition, meanwhile new leader in the middle Demario Davis isn't a long-term solution at 37 years old. Rodriguez could've been a building block of this unit and had a valuable learning experience behind or alongside Davis during the 2026 campaign.

Instead, the Texas Tech product will now be a key part of the future for new head coach Jeff Hafley in Miami, leaving the Jets to ponder what-ifs and try to maximize Ponds at the next level despite the challenges his undersized nature presents.