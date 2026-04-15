One Jets Trade Target Who Can't Be Ignored Before the NFL Draft

One position of need the New York Jets will look to target during the 2026 NFL Draft next week is wide receiver. The Jets shockingly did not address their WR room at the start of free agency last month, despite several low-cost veteran options being available that could bolster this unit.

As things currently stand, New York’s top-three receivers are Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and Isaiah Williams. Even though the Jets have Geno Smith under center, who should bring some stability at QB, the passing game still lacks enough talent.

That being said, one way the Jets could improve their WR room before the draft is through the trade market. Late last month, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that four receivers – Brian Thomas Jr., Rashod Bateman, Quentin Johnston, and Dontayvion Wicks — have been considered possible trade candidates.

Jets fans were likely hoping the team could snag Wicks from the Green Bay Packers, given the overabundance of depth at wide receiver. But the Philadelphia Eagles acquired him last week, giving up a 2026 fifth-round and a 2027 sixth-round pick for Wicks.

Looking at the other wide receivers mentioned as trade possibilities for the Jets, it's tough to see the Baltimore Ravens moving Bateman, considering their current depth, and the same can be said for the Los Angeles Chargers and Johnston. And the Jaguars have reportedly said that they aren’t moving Thomas Jr., according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter (h/t Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union)

Jets should set their sights on Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman

Nonetheless, all hope is not lost for the Jets. There are still a couple of wide receivers across the league who could add to their room, such as Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman or Denver's Troy Franklin.

Coleman, who was taken in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, hasn’t made the impact everyone thought he would when coming out of Florida State. He had 29 receptions (57 targets) for 556 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games (12 starts) as a rookie.

The young wideout played in 13 games again last season but made only six starts, as he was benched at various times for disciplinary reasons. He finished with 38 receptions, 404 yards and 4 touchdowns on 59 targets.

Some have wondered about Coleman’s future in Buffalo this offseason, especially after the comments from Bills owner Terry Pegula earlier this offseason, and the acquisition of former Chicago Bears receiver D.J. Moore. Looking at the Bills’ depth chart, Coleman is the WR4 behind Moore, Khalil Shakir, and Josh Palmer.

If you’re Jets GM Darren Mougey, there’s absolutely no harm in reaching out to Buffalo to see what it would take to acquire Coleman. He would give the Jets another big body wideout on the outside opposite Wilson. And it still could allow New York to take a WR at 16th overall, such as Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr., who can play inside the slot.

What would a Coleman trade cost the jets?

Given that it would be an interdivision trade, the Bills could try to tax the Jets to take Coleman off their hands.

However, we saw a couple of years ago that the Washington Commanders traded Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles. Dotson, a former first-round pick, had similar numbers to Coleman after the first two years. Dotson had 523 and 518 receiving yards after two years and 11 total receiving TDs.

Here’s what the trade looked like:

The Jets don’t have a third-round pick this year, but maybe they could swing their fourth-round pick at No. 103 and possibly their fifth-rounder at No. 179. And in return, the Jets also get a Day 3 pick. If a fourth-rounder in this year’s draft doesn’t work, the Jets could consider giving up their third-round pick in the 2027 draft, as they have the three first first-round selections next season.

Regardless of whatever route the Jets take over the next several weeks, they must find a way to add multiple players to the receiver room.