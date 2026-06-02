5 Takeaways from Tuesday's Jets OTA Practice: Receivers Stand Out, Cornerback Competition, Aaron Glenn

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Another week, another competitive practice for the New York Jets.

To open the next phase of their offseason workouts, the Jets enjoyed strict competition on both sides of the ball last week. They picked it up a notch this week at OTAs with big plays, a good practice regimen, and some important players taking a big step.

Let's get to some of the biggest takeaways from Tuesday's practice.

AD Mitchell shines

No player looked better on Tuesday than former Indianapolis Colts second-round pick AD Mitchell. The former Texas product showed off his impeccable route-running capabilities and made a few diving catches as well.

His best play came on a hitch route where he out-muscled Nahshon Wright for a diving completion early in practice. While he had plenty of leaping grabs as well, New York should be thrilled.

We'll get to the corners in a little bit, but the Jets receivers made plays throughout the day. Mitchell's hands, which have been an issue throughout his career (6 drops), have not been the case early in OTAs. He's a player who looks more confident in himself in his first full slate of offseason workouts with the Jets.

If Mitchell can continue to play as well as he did today, the Jets' offense should transform instantly into one teams won't want to play this season.

Jamaal Pritchett and Isaiah Williams among other receiver standouts at OTAs

It wasn't just Mitchell who stood out, either. Jamaal Pritchett and Isaiah Williams made plenty of plays downfield throughout the day. Williams, specifically, found himself wide open numerous times. The special teams star is going to have a role on this team this year, outside of just being a returner.

First-round rookie Omar Cooper Jr. also made a nice catch on the far boundary, in which he lept up and made a difficult grab in between two defenders. Cooper also made a few plays with the ball in his hands, showing he could be someone who makes an impact early.

Through the first few weeks of practice, it's clear that the collective talent level of the receiving room is deeper and more consistent than in recent years. However, time will tell whether that talent transfers over once games are played, but there's a positive outlook for New York's receiver room.

Cornerback competition takes center stage

There were plenty of plays made by the Jets receivers all day.

But it's not like the cornerbacks were bad. In fact, one could argue they won the day in totality.

Former fourth-round pick Tre Brown picked off a Cade Klubnik pass with one hand and had the entire defense celebrating with him. Even more impressive, though, was the fact that Brown was able to complete the interception while providing sticky coverage on the receiver he was covering.

The day, though, belonged to the starters. Nahshon Wright and particularly Brandon Stephens played like lockdown players throughout the day. Stephens, specifically, played like the best defensive player on the field for New York. Both will be needed to provide consistent play all year, but Tuesday was a sign that the group should be confident heading into training camp.

Then there's second-round rookie D'Angelo Ponds. Ponds made a few pass breakups during practice, but what stood out was the technical side. The Indiana product doesn't have any wasted movements in his backpedal and has great instincts around the ball.

His competition in the slot against Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is going to be a treat to watch.

Jets' stalwart offensive tackles are showing improvement

It's important to remember that the trenches do not have any pads on at this time. Because of this, it's hard to see how good the Jets' defensive line can be due to the lack of physicality allowed.

That being said, one thing was clear on Tuesday: the Jets' stalwart tackles are even better than they were last season.

Whether it was former seventh-overall pick Armand Membou standing up David Bailey multiple times in pass protection, or Olu Fashanu continuing his strong offseason workout, New York should be thrilled to have two tackles they can put on an island without any worry. Because that is what it looks like right now.

Aaron Glenn's best quality?

One theme made clear to reporters after practice was how much Jets players loved and respected head coach Aaron Glenn.

Of note, the Jets are practicing much differently than they have in recent years. Harrison Phillips talked about a sense of urgency on the field under Glenn, but it appears to be more about the 'why' as the team does drills and in-game simulations.

New York is focused on preparation this year, keeping an eye on certain moments in games they have to have an answer for more than anything else. It's a welcome change to the organization this year. They seem more focused, are determined, and understand how to fix things from the season prior.

Glenn's best quality is being open and honest with the players and fans as he was a former star on the field for the Jets. His willingness to acknowledge what went wrong, and how to fix it, is already showing out early in OTAs.

It's a sign of good things to come for New York.