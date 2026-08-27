One Trade Jets Should Make to Address Interior OL Depth Concerns Before Preseason Ends 

There is no doubt this iteration of the Jets is far improved in nearly every phase compared to the past few years. Still, the team has several areas it must address.

While the kicking situation has been the main concern among the fanbase with the announcement of Cade York’s release on Tuesday, another problem for Gang Green has been its backup offensive line.

The second-string offensive line was consistently beaten by the Pittsburgh Steelers' pass-rushers in their exhibition game, putting Cade Klubnik under constant duress. In 17 dropbacks, the rookie was sacked twice and pressured six times, per Pro Football Focus.

Their poor pass protection carried into the team’s final training camp practice on Tuesday, with ESPN’s Rich Cimini noting that the unit allowed “too many free rushers."

Jets backup O-line: Pass protection is leaky (understatement). Klubnik has held the ball at times but too many free rushers. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 25, 2026

The issues are especially notable in the interior, where Anez Cooper and Xavier Newman have struggled to establish themselves as reliable backup options.

With the preseason near its end and New York needing to cut its roster to 53 players by Sunday’s deadline, the Jets must explore a trade for Cowboys offensive lineman T.J. Bass.

T.J. Bass should be at the top of the Jets’ priority list

Cooper and Newman were considered New York’s top interior options heading into training camp. However, both players have raised more concerns than confidence with their performance over the last few weeks.

Cooper, whom the Jets selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft, was horrendous against the Steelers, allowing a sack and three pressures in 17 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. While Newman has fared better in the two preseason games –allowing only one pressure – the five-year veteran hasn’t established himself as a dependable option.

With both players being underwhelming, the Jets must find a way to land Bass.

Trading for T.J. Bass would instantly improve the Jets' offensive line depth. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The former 2023 undrafted free agent has emerged as the Cowboys’ top interior backup, starting 10 games at both guard spots in his three-year tenure. Bass has proven to be a solid pass protector, allowing just two sacks and 16 pressures across 599 pass-block snaps

While the Jets certainly could use Bass’s skill set in protection, they’d benefit most from his ability as a run-blocker. He possesses great strength, which he’s used to help create running lanes and climb to the second level to seal off linebackers.

In the last two seasons, the former Oregon Duck has earned 70.5 and 65.8 run-blocking grades, respectively, per PFF. One of the few things that went right for New York last season was its run game, ranking 10th in rushing yards per game (123.3)

Under new offensive coordinator Frank Reich, pounding the football will be central to the Jets’ attack, and having a quality run-blocking backup in Bass will only strengthen the run game.

What would Bass’ role be, and what would it cost the Jets?

Adding Bass would immediately bolster their interior depth. He offers more experience than Cooper and Newman and is dependable at both guard spots. Bass would become the Jets’ top interior backup, giving Aaron Glenn and the coaching staff a capable starter at both guard spots.

As for a trade package, the Jets shouldn’t have to break the bank for Bass, but it also won’t be as simple as giving up a late Day 3 pick to get him. He’s the Cowboys’ best interior backup, and the franchise showed its belief in him by signing him to a one-year, $5.76 million restricted free-agent tender.

To land Bass, New York would likely have to either send its 2027 fourth-round selection or package a 2027 fifth- and sixth-round pick.

T.J. Bass might be a depth piece, but his talent and everything else he brings to the table mean the Jets would have to pay a reasonable price to land him. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, a trade for Bass comes down to how urgently the Jets’ brass wants to improve their interior depth. With the Cowboys holding the leverage, New York could be willing to overpay for a player of Bass’s caliber.

If the Jets don’t feel upgrading the depth is vital, they could find a cheaper option in free agency or in the trade market. Regardless of which route they take, it would be wise for general manager Darren Mougey to add another interior lineman to the mix.

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