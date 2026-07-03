Jets 'Run-First' Philosophy Can Work, With One Major Caveat

From the moment New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn walked into the front doors of the organization last season, he had a very specific way he wanted his offense to run.

Literally.

Glenn focused heavily on building the Jets' offense into one predicated on rushing the football effectively. The thought was that if New York could get bigger and run down the throat of faster but smaller defenses, they would have an advantage on Sunday.

There was just one problem with that plan last year: they couldn't throw when the run game broke down. In 2025, the three-win Jets finished as the worst passing offense in the league despite fielding the 10th-best rushing attack.

Now, the Jets have a new quarterback and play-caller to better balance out the group. But their run-first mindset isn't changing.

Jets Double-Down on mentality

Glenn hired Frank Reich to run his offense this season. The 64-year-old former quarterback has a penchant for a pass-first system that is predicated on making the job easier for signal-callers.

Things will be different for Reich this season with Glenn focusing mostly on continuing the team's rushing philosophy.

“It’s certainly going to be no secret or surprise to say that we’re going to want to run the football, and so we’ll continue to emphasize that,” Reich said. “But you also have to find ways to be dynamic in the passing game and be excellent in situational football, and the way to do that is to create problems that the defenses can’t solve.”

Reich is correct. For as good as the Jets want to be at running the football, if they don't complement that with a quality passing attack, there's very little the team is going to be able to accomplish on that side of the ball.

Could the Jets join lofty company?

It's that way across the league as well. Of the top 10 teams that led the league in rushing, six made the playoffs. Four of those teams also finished top-10 in passing.

Those teams that were tops in both categories: the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks. It's a list that consists of three teams who were in the conference title game, both Super Bowl teams, and obviously the defending champions.

Are the Jets close to the Seahawks, Rams, and Patriots? Probably not. Even with the improvements made this offseason, New York feels like a year away from truly competing against the top teams in the sport.

But the lesson there is that the team needs to be as good through the air as they are running the football. Glenn understood that well when he helped orchestrate the trade for Geno Smith. Reich understands it as well, and sounds ready to mix his offensive philosophy with the one the Jets are used to playing.

In conclusion: yes. The Jets can still be successful this season with a run-first philosophy. But any dream of that happening is predicated solely on the team's passing attack.

If the group performs up to its potential, there's hope for New York. If not, then fans will see a similar situation to what they saw last year.