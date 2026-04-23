Jets Have Ideal Trade Partner to Help With Reported Draft Goals

New York Jets fans' time for waiting is over now that the 2026 NFL Draft is here. It's time for general manager Darren Mougey to go to work, using the nine selections the Jets currently have to address a litany of issues, including bolstering the wide receiver room, deepening the offensive line's depth chart and, potentially, adding a young quarterback if the opportunity presents itself.

The Jets' draft outlook could change if Mougey is willing to make a deal or two. In fact, ESPN's Rich Cimini is reporting that New York potentially trading down from the No. 16 spot in the opening round is a legitimate possibility.

A few thoughts/observations/predictions for #Jets draft day:



🏈They've done a good job of masking their intentions, but I'm going to be consistent and roll with DE David Bailey as the pick. (Also had him in the ESPN mock draft.) Some teams picking around the Jets at 2 are… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 23, 2026

"I could also see (the Jets) trading down. There will be a run on (offensive linemen) from 10 to 17, and some teams might want to jump up to grab one," Cimini wrote on Thursday morning. The ESPN insider added that "Mougey would love to recoup a third-round pick" at some point before Day 2 after losing theirs in 2024's Haason Reddick trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the 16th overall pick could land an impact prospect, the Jets could do the same while bolstering their draft capital if they trade back. The good news is that a handful of potential trade partners stand out from the pack, including one that makes too much sense for New York to ignore.

Jets would be wise to call Steelers about trading down in Round 1

If the Jets want to trade down, a move to the 20s makes sense. They can still find a Week 1 starter in that spot without moving out of the opening round entirely. With that in mind, the Pittsburgh Steelers—who currently hold pick No. 21—are the perfect team to help the Jets with their reported draft plans.

After all, the Steelers could use some offensive line help, so it wouldn't be shocking if they wanted to be in the mix if an OL-related run happens in Round 1. They've conducted top-30 visits with Utah's Spencer Fano and Georgia Tech's Keylan Rutledge, and they could have their eye on other premium blocking prospects should they fall as the opening night progresses.

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Given the opportunity to move up, the Steelers could also help the Jets add a third-round pick to their stockpile. According to Tankathon, Pittsburgh possesses 12 draft picks, including three in the third round (No. 76, 85 and 99), making it easier to part with one if it means moving up five spots to New York's slot. Any of those picks would be a solid return for the Jets, who also hold the 33rd and 44th overall selections on Day 2.

The Jets will likely be looking for a wide receiver after drafting either David Bailey or Arvell Reese at No. 2. Although guys like USC's Makai Lemon, Ohio State's Carnell Tate and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson will likely be off the board by then, the 21st overall pick could still help New York land an NFL-ready playmaker like Washington's Denzel Boston or Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, all while gaining a third-rounder to help with any other positional need.

There's nothing wrong if the Jets want to stick with the status quo, but that doesn't mean they should ignore the opportunity to trade down if it arises. If the Steelers are open to swapping first-rounders with some added incentive, Mougey and company would be wise to pounce on the opportunity, as it's the type of move that could help accelerate a rebuild that fans can't wait to end.