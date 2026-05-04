Ravens Are Putting Out Trade Feelers That Jets Should Be All Over

The 2026 draft has given the Jets a new way of looking at their roster. Suddenly, their offense is teeming with talent after lacking real weapons, while the defense has been injected with two potential building blocks on the edge and at cornerback.

Though New York was able to address several huge needs, the same can't be said for every franchise. The Ravens are one team left with a bit of draft disappointment, as Baltimore failed to land a new starting center candidate to make up for the enormous loss of Tyler Linderbaum in free agency.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on @wbalradio said center position is in a state of flux.



DeCosta: "It didn’t work out for us this past weekend. I think there may be some potential trades we can look at and some other things we can do to address that position." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 29, 2026

In fact, the Ravens are probing the market for veteran trade candidates, which presents an opening for the Jets to capitalize on.

Jets have OL pieces to consider Josh Myers trade with Ravens

Current New York starting center Josh Myers could fit the bill well for Baltimore.

After all, Myers has done nothing but anchor offensive lines since entering the league in 2021. He's started in each of his first 73 NFL appearances to date, and that's been stretched across two teams, which shows the respect for his skill set around the league.

Now, Myers' isn't a name at the top of the list when it comes to the position. He's fresh off of ranking second-last in overall grade among 40 qualified centers, per Pro Football Focus, while being mediocre in pass-blocking (No. 24 out of 40) and struggling in run-blocking (No. 38 out of 40).

That said, Myers certainly wasn't helped by the Jets' overall troublesome 2025 campaign and disaster of an offense. His durability (17 games in three of the last four seasons, and 16 in the other) and availability (1,046 snaps in 2025, No. 11 out of 40 qualified centers PFF graded) are also legitimate pluses, especially for a contender like Baltimore that's looking for someone to instantly slot in and take the baton from a relied-upon player like Linderbaum.

What could appeal to the Ravens as well is the fact Myers is locked down on a very manageable two-year, $11 million deal. Even more, he'd leave just $600K in dead cap if cut in 2027 while providing $5.5 million in cap savings, making it an easier gamble to swallow with very little on the hook in the future if things don't pan out.

Without a franchise QB coming to them in the draft, the Jets can and should consider a pivot at center, as shaking up this unit isn't as costly without a young quarterback's development to consider. Myers' 2025 performance didn't paint a promising future for him in New York as an O-line lynchpin, either, despite the team opting to bring him back for now.

That makes it important to consider who is the best choice to lead the Jets from under center down the line, especially with a top gunslinger from the 2027 class likely coming the Jets' way. Trading Myers for even a late-round pick in that talented upcoming draft is a clear reason on its own to consider dealing the ex-Packer.

Another motivator is the fact New York would still have center candidates to turn to, so Myers' exit wouldn't create a new problem without any answers. Joe Tippmann is the most obvious person to slide over given his experience there, though he solely operated at right guard in 2025 and did well (34th out of 81 guards under PFF's criteria).

Meanwhile, the Jets also signed interior lineman Dylan Parham in the first week of free agency, showing they're high on him with a two-year pact worth $16 million. Notably, Parham played center in college, and he filled in there several times with the Raiders to begin his career.

Moving Parham or Tippmann is also more viable considering New York added rookie guard Anez Cooper in the sixth round as well. It would be asking a lot of the first-year pro from the jump, so the team could always bring in a veteran bridge option for much less than Myers is making. They also inked Xavier Hill as an undrafted free agent who has guard experience, too.

Considering there's major room to upgrade their center play, and they have several options who could give them more at the position if given the chance, there's little that should stop the Jets from dangling Myers in front of Baltimore as the Ravens grow desperate in the trenches.