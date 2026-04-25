Drafting Anez Cooper Helps the Jets Prepare for Potential Splits Next Offseason

The New York Jets addressed two key needs early on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. They reinforced the defensive trenches by selecting Florida State's Darrell Jackson Jr. with the 103rd overall pick in the fourth round before trading up to draft Clemson's Cade Klubnik just seven selections later, with both picks likely making head coach Aaron Glenn's job much easier.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey wasn't working the phone lines there, though. In the middle of the sixth round, New York paired picks No. 199 and 242 in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, moving up to bolster their offensive line with Miami (FL) guard Anez Cooper—a 6-foot-6, 350-pound bruiser who knows how to grind down opposing defenders.

Even though Cooper might not see the field much in Year 1, much like most Day 3 picks, his arrival could help the Jets prepare for a potential split next offseason.

Anez Cooper could help Jets move on from Joe Tippmann or Josh Myers

The 2026 NFL season will mark the final year of starting right guard Joe Tippmann's rookie contract. The former 2023 second-rounder began his Jets run as a center but was moved to RG after Josh Myers was signed last offseason, resulting in Tippmann's overall and run-block grades dropping from 73.4 and 77.3 to 66.0 and 66.7, respectively, per Pro Football Focus.

Tippmann is still a solid blocker who's only 25 years old, but the Jets might want to see a stronger season from him before offering a multi-year contract. OverTheCap lists his 2025 valuation at just over $8.1 million annually, and the number he's seeking could be much higher, especially if the NFL salary cap continues to rise.

Jul 23, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets center Joe Tippmann (66) speaks at a press conference during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Even after a down year, though, the Jets might want to extend their partnership with Tippmann, even if it's only a bridge deal. That could lead to numerous scenarios to keep him in town, including potentially kicking Myers to the curb.

Although he was extended on a two-year contract in December, Myers didn't exactly do enough to gain untouchable status in his first year with the Jets. The former Ohio State Buckeye's 52.9 offense grade on PFF was the worst mark of his career, while his effort as a run-blocker (51.7) was the second-worst. He also allowed 28 pressures while taking a career-worst seven penalties.

Myers will get another crack at being the starting center this fall, but failing to meet expectations could open the door to a divorce next offseason. A split—either release or trade—at any point in the 2027 offseason would free $5.5 million in cap space with a measly $600,000 dead cap hit, according to Spotrac, which would allow the Jets to move Tippmann back to center, assuming that Cooper is ready for the RG1 role.

New York Jets center Josh Myers (71) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

These are only hypotheticals, and a lot has to happen before the Jets are ready to walk away from Tippmann or Myers. A big part of that stems from Cooper's development, as he'll need to make serious strides and capitalize on any opportunity he gets to impress the coaching staff, whether that occurs during rookie minicamp or at any point in the regular season.

Cooper was solid throughout his time with the Hurricanes. The 2025 campaign marked his best performance, as he finished with personal-best PFF grades in offense (68.7), run blocking (67.4) and pass protection (78.9). He surrendered only 12 pressures, including one snap, playing a big role in his second-team All-SEC honors.

Jets fans should fully expect Tippmann and Myers to play starting roles again next season, as Cooper learns all that he can from the sidelines. What happens after that, though, is anyone's guess. Regardless, New York laid the blueprint for a potential OL divorce for next spring on Saturday.