Training Camp is Showing Me This Year's Jets Are Different

Last season, it appeared very early in camp that the New York Jets weren't as talented as originally perceived. Despite that, head coach Aaron Glenn's bravado had fans excited heading into the start of the season.

Early on, it was clear that Glenn's confidence was misguided. New York started 0-7 and finished with just three wins.

After a successful offseason, though, a new and improved Glenn has kept his hot takes in check throughout training camp. A roster seemingly full of intriguing talent also looks the part of a competitive unit on both sides of the ball.

Just as last year's camp showed a team that was worse than anticipated, this year's bunch seems like a unit capable of winning a lot more than people expect. And Glenn couldn't be happier.

"They're giving me everything that I'm asking to give," Glenn said. "And again, game-like intensity, and we have to continue to really focus in on that every rep. Every rep is important to us."

Jets improved camp provides fresh outlook

Easily the best part of camp for the Jets this year has been the balanced practices they have gone through. Sometimes, their defense will win the day with their physical nature and high-flying talent with second overall pick David Bailey leading the charge.

Other times, like Thursday's red zone practice and today's lighter work, the offense responds with a strong showing. For fans, it's a sign of a well-balanced organization with the potential to get even better than they already are.

For a head coach, the outlook is a little different.

"You usually leave practice pissed off because if the offense has a great day then obviously the defense didn't. But then if the defense had a great day, obviously the offense didn't," Glenn said. "And that's not a bad thing, you know, but it's just a competition and these guys are giving it all."

Glenn will gladly take being pissed off after practice if it means the roster continues to get deeper and builds off its chemistry. Several times throughout each practice, the improvement shows. Sometimes it's a completed throw from Geno Smith to Garrett Wilson, a pass deflection from AZ Thomas, or the back-and-forth between Armand Membou and David Bailey. Every major battle the Jets have had in camp is making them better.

And unlike in years past, the Jets are getting the kind of balance that they have never really dealt with over the last few years. Even the players can see it.

"I think we had a couple of excellent days of training camp on both sides of the ball," Smith said. "A lot of great competition out there. I think coach is doing a great job in putting us in so many different situations and forcing us to react. I love the competitive spirit of this team, I love the progress we've made so far, but we've still got a long way to go."

Betting markets have the Jets' win total at 5.5. Their competition and on-field production, though, might help them blow past that very total this season.

That's the way things are looking at 1 Jets Drive, at least.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.