What Jets Are Saying About Week 9 Injury Report Ahead of Sunday

There is good news and bad news when it comes to the New York Jets injury report heading into Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The good news is that edge rusher David Bailey and running back Breece Hall are both expected to play. Bailey missed Week 8 with a groin injury while a quad injury kept Hall out for the last five. Even better, the team could have their full collection of edge rushers with Joseph Ossai potentially back as well.

But with every piece of good news there is also bad. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been ruled out for Sunday's contest with a concussion. He reported the injury on Monday and has been in protocol ever since.

His absence, coupled with the return of some key veterans, have Jets players and coaches talking about their chances in Week 9 against Kansas City.

Jets injury report for Week 9

Here's the full injury report from the Jets' practice on Friday with three clear distinctions on who is out for Sunday:

Of note, the three players that are out extend beyond Wilson. Special teamer Trevin Wallace is also out while Ossai, rookie safety VJ Payne, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, and corner Nahshon Wright are all listed as questionable.

The good news is Mason Taylor, Hall, and Bailey are all starters and will need to be on the field for the Jets to have any chance against the Chiefs.

What the Jets are saying

Speaking to reporters before practice on Friday, Glenn was clear: the team was prepared to play without Wilson, but that doesn't mean his absence will be anything less than a major blow to the entire unit.

"I think it speaks for itself," Glenn said. "Any time you lose a player of that magnitude, it's always tough, right, but we do have other players, and those guys will look forward to the challenge."

Glenn did acknowledge the benefit that came from having Hall back in the lineup. He made it clear that the former second-round running back was going to have a role in the offense on Sunday, and it will be to work with rising star Braelon Allen.

"I know we're trying to get in this who's going to be the starter and try to spin sort of a negative situation, but nothing's changed from how I see this," Glenn said. "Both of those guys will play and that's just what it is."

The same can be said for the second-overall pick in Bailey. His return gives the team more flexibility to rush the passer—even one as elite as Patrick Mahomes.

"He (Bailey) just has to understand that with Mahomes is going to fake throw," Glenn said. "He's going to move around, and we just got to make sure we squeeze the pocket and make sure we don't let him out of the pocket in situations like that."

It's hard to envision a Jets victory on Sunday without Wilson. But getting several starters back healthy will certainly help.

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