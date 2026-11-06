3 Ways Jets Can Still Upset Chiefs In Week 9 Without Garrett Wilson

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the New York Jets announced that star receiver Garrett Wilson will not play on Sunday due to a concussion reported earlier in the week. Wilson will be out until he clears protocol.

Over the last few years, an injury like the one suffered by Wilson would normally sink the team's chances to succeed on gameday. An infusion of young talent, though, means New York has a small but fighting chance against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

In order for that to happen, three things must be accomplished.

1. Offensive keepaway

For any upset to take place, it's important for the underdog to control the line of scrimmage and keep a high-powered offense like Kansas City's off the field. Jets running back Braelon Allen should help tremendously in that regard, following his 504 yards and two touchdowns in his last five contests.

Without Wilson, the Jets are expected to still find a way to throw the ball effectively. Their collection of receiving targets, including Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq, are all capable of keeping the passing game afloat.

While Wilson will be out, running back Breece Hall is expected to return, right in time ahead of the trade deadline.

More importantly, though, as long as the Jets run the ball well, they should be able to keep Mahomes and the Chiefs off the field. If they don't, they will struggle mightily on the road.

2. Pressure

Another piece of good news for the Jets is that they will get their star second overall pick back from injury. David Bailey returned to the practice field after missing last week's game with a groin problem.

By being on the field, he takes his team-high 5.5 sacks into a game against Kansas City, where their offensive line has crumbled over the last several weeks.

Over eight weeks, the Chiefs' offensive line is ninth in the NFL in pressure rate allowed. Over the last two weeks, though, the team is 20th in Pressure Rate Over Expectation.

If New York can get pressure on Mahomes and keep Kenneth Walker at bay running the ball, they should be able to keep the game close.

3. Coaching swap

New York's talent is clearly better than it has been in recent years. Their offense appears to be hitting its stride, and their defense (while banged up) still has several All-Pro-caliber players on their roster.

The thing that is holding the group back more than anything, though, is their coaching staff.

Aaron Glenn and his assistants have held the roster back due to poor play-calls, bad adjustments and mind-numbing in-game decisions. A matchup against Andy Reid and his staff will be one of the bigger coaching mismatches we have seen in years.

The Jets can win on Sunday but will need Glenn and his staff to outcoach Reid. Kansas City has lost games to inferior teams before, but has rarely been outcoached by people who struggle with the fundamentals. A die-hard fan may want to see Glenn take the next step as a head coach and prove he can make calls necessary to pull off an upset.

But with a 5-20 record through his first year and a half on the job, it's hard for anyone to see that happening. In fact, unless there's a coaching swap for the first time in an NFL game, it's hard to envision anything keeping the Jets in the game on Sunday.

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