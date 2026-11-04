3 Jets Face More Pressure After Garrett Wilson Concussion News Creates New Obstacle in Week 9

The Jets will look to avoid a season-worst fourth consecutive loss when they visit the Chiefs for some Sunday afternoon action in Week 9. Beating Patrick Mahomes & Co. was never going to be easy, especially with how inconsistent Gang Green's performances have been this season, but a potential upset in Kansas City will be even tougher to pull off if the Jets are without star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

On Wednesday afternoon, New York head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters that Wilson has been placed in concussion protocol and will be "day-to-day."

WR Garrett Wilson is in the concussion protocol



Full injury update from Coach Glenn ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/la6Lq13a1G — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 4, 2026

Given that Wilson must clear the NFL's five-step protocol to get back into the lineup, there's a good chance that the Jets won't have him when they take on the Chiefs this weekend. As such, New York needs this trio to step up if it hopes to keep Sunday's clash competitive.

1. Adonai Mitchell, WR

Alongside rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell is another Jets playmaker who needs to take things to another level if Wilson misses time. Fortunately, he proved he could do exactly that last week.

Even though his team didn't win, last week's loss to the Raiders was a career day for Mitchell, who converted nine targets into seven catches, 142 receiving yards and a touchdown. Considering how he had a 9-123-0 stat line in three games before that (mostly due to a nagging finger injury), it's safe to say that the former Georgia/Texas product is more than capable of being the Jets' lead pass-catcher.

An incredible 48-yard catch by Adonai Mitchell!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/a7pOlkJn27 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2026

The Chiefs have a fairly middle-of-the-road pass defense this season, ranking 18th in passing yards allowed per game (222.9) and T-16th when it comes to yards per completion (10.2). With a career-high average depth of target of 18.2 yards this season, per Pro Football Focus, Mitchell has what it takes to take advantage of any potential miscues in Kansas City's secondary.

The Jets' passing attack hasn't been consistent this season, but another huge performance from Mitchell (sans Wilson) would boost optimism about the unit's outlook.

2. Kenyon Sadiq, TE

It's safe to say that Kenyon Sadiq's big seven-catch, 105-yard performance in Week 3 is nothing but a distant memory at this point. The rookie tight end has been nearly invisible since then, catching just five balls on 13 targets (38.5%) for 43 receiving yards without a touchdown in the last five games. Even though it's only his rookie season, that's pretty disappointing for someone drafted 16th overall in April.

All slumps eventually end, though, especially when a player is as talented as Sadiq. Despite the Jets being underdogs this weekend (by 10 points, per DraftKings Sportsbook), a clash with the Chiefs might be exactly what the doctor ordered.

As previously mentioned, Kansas City's pass defense hasn't been great, and that's even truer when it comes to stopping tight ends. Heading into Week 9, when it comes to TEs, the Chiefs have allowed:

T-2nd-most targets (70)

T-5th-most receptions (48)

10th-most receiving yards (459)

T-7th-most touchdowns (5)

In other words, it's a great opportunity for Sadiq (and Mason Taylor) to step up if Wilson is stuck in concussion protocol.

3. Breece Hall, RB

With Wilson's immediate outlook uncertain, a potential Breece Hall return in Week 9 would be huge for the Jets. The stud running back hasn't played since Week 3 due to a quad injury, but head coach Aaron Glenn revealed on Wednesday that Hall's situation is "trending in the right direction," per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Breece Hall is "trending in the right direction," Glenn says. https://t.co/O4Rn1Q6iOy — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 4, 2026

Hall's job is to run the ball, but that doesn't take away from the fact that his presence is a key part of the Jets' passing game. The Iowa State product has amassed 198 catches for 1,744 receiving yards (8.8 yards per reception) and nine touchdowns in 59 career games, which includes catching all 10 of his targets for 102 yards this season.

For comparison, New York's other two running backs—Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis—have combined for just 149 yards on 22 receptions this season. That's just 6.8 yards per reception compared to Hall's 10.2.

Besides, having Hall available in pass-catching situations would allow the Jets to keep Allen on the field, looking to keep taking advantage of his ongoing breakout.

Assuming he can finally play for the first time since September, Hall's looming return certainly looks a lot more important for the Jets.

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