Why Mason Taylor Can't Afford to Have Poor Performance for Jets in Week 1

Roster spots aren't always safe. Not even after Week 1. An injury here, a miscue there, and suddenly, a player who came into the year with plenty of upside is put in the doghouse with little room for error.

For the Jets, the 2026 season is immensely important. Not only must they improve on their dismal three-win total from last season, but several of the team's recently drafted players must take the next step in their development.

Chief among those young players is second-year tight end Mason Taylor.

The former LSU product had to watch the team draft another player at his position in the first round of April's draft. After a strong training camp, confidence is at an all-time high for Taylor.

But that could end pretty quickly if he isn't able to stand out in a major way against the Titans on Sunday.

Jets need a huge performance from Mason Taylor in Week 1

It doesn't seem fair to say that Taylor is going to be competing for significant touches in New York's offense this season. After being taken in the second round of the 2025 draft, the son of Hall of Fame edge rusher Jason Taylor finished in the top two in receptions and yards through the air during his rookie season.

Sure, the 44-catch, 369-yard season isn't one that will rewrite the record book, but it was good enough to show the 22-year-old was capable of having a solid career for Gang Green.

Then Kenyon Sadiq got drafted. The arrival of the 16th overall pick meant that the Jets were interested in utilizing two tight ends to orchestrate their passing offense. Comparisons to the New England Patriots of the 2010s with Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez weren't far off.

But Taylor isn't Hernandez, and it's foolish for anyone to compare Sadiq to the future Hall of Famer in Gronk. There's a good chance Sadiq will end up taking significant touches from Taylor when the former is fully healthy and integrated into the offense.

It'll be interesting to see how the Jets will balance using Kenyon Sadiq and Mason Taylor throughout the 2026 season and beyond. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That could all change if Taylor dominates early and often, though. His chemistry with quarterback Geno Smith is getting better with each practice. If he comes out and plays well—something to the tune of being second in receptions, yards, and even a touchdown against the Titans on Sunday—it would change how the Jets look at Sadiq moving forward.

Should Taylor excel, it wouldn't be Sadiq taking quality snaps away from the Jets' best tight end. It would be finding creative ways to get an offensive weapon the ball without limiting the kind of talent they already have on the roster.

Unfortunately for Taylor, the beginning of the season will be a week-to-week thing for him. Anytime he has a bad game or a missed assignment, there will be calls for Sadiq to receive more playing time. In some ways, that is the reason why the Jets drafting the Oregon tight end was such an intriguing pick to begin with.

The eggs are broken, though, and there's no going back. It's up to Taylor to produce on the field to make his game unbenchable.

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