NFL Insider Identifies 'Key Pressure Point' in John Harbaugh's Firing From Ravens
In perhaps the biggest coach firing of the 2025 season so far, the Ravens on Tuesday evening dismissed longtime leader John Harbaugh after 18 seasons at the helm. The exit arrived shortly after the Ravens narrowly missed the playoffs for the first time in three years and finished the year 8–9.
In the hours since, a multitude of NFL insiders have attempted to piece together what exactly went wrong. Speaking on The Insiders on Tuesday night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Baltimore believed Harbaugh lost the locker room, including MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"It started, it sounded like to me, with Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson not being on the same page," Rapoport said. "It continued throughout the locker room—maybe not 100%, but more than enough for the Baltimore Ravens."
Moreover, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the decision also allegedly had to do with offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
Per Russini, Harbaugh's "refusal to entertain any conversations" about possibly moving on from Monken served as a "key pressure point" in the coach's dismissal.
Monken took a good bit of heat for his play-calling in the 2025 season, specifically his under-utilization of star running back Derrick Henry. Back in October, the Baltimore Banner reported that some players had "grown confused and frustrated" by Monken's decision-making, qualifying that, although the offense still trusted the coordinator overall, the unit had questions regarding his overall approach.
And, according to players who spoke anonymously with the Banner on Tuesday, they expected Monken, defensive coordinator Zach Orr or both to take the fall for a disappointing season, not Harbaugh. Actually, the players believed the head coach to be "untouchable."
"Team sources expressed frustration over Monken’s decisions throughout the season," wrote the Banner's Giana Han. "Why did the Ravens abandon the run in critical moments? Why did they bother to sign wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins if Monken was not going to use him? And why did Monken struggle to build a viable offense for games where Lamar Jackson was limited or out?"
Alas, it was the long-tenured Harbaugh who ultimately took the fall. It's unlikely we ever learn exactly what happened here; both sides will very surely be tight-lipped. But neither will be in the lurch for long. The Ravens' opening will no doubt prove very attractive for any candidate, while any of the coach-needy NFL teams at the moment should be happy to snatch Harbaugh up.