Jon Bon Jovi Reveals Hidden Talent of Bill Belichick
Famed musician Jon Bon Jovi, a close friend of former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, says there's plenty of substance to Belichick outside of being a Hall of Fame football coach.
It turns out Belichick is plenty of fun when he's not answering questions from the media in a coaching role.
"For those who don't believe those stories of the warm, wonderful side that I know of him is true. It is true. It's all true. He's a lot of fun," Bon Jovi told Julian Edelman on the Games with Names podcast.
Bon Jovi not only confirmed that Belichick is a lot of fun, but revealed a hidden talent of the former Patriots coach as well.
"Few people know that he is a closet drummer," Bon Jovi added. "Tico [Torres] gave him some lessons and we bought him a kit. He came on the road with us, especially in Europe where he could come and hang for a week at a time. We took him to Paris. We took him to Italy. We took him all around with us. He was just on the plane, but getting to see him now in our environment, and we were playing the same stadiums as the [Rolling] Stones. It was '95, so we went. I took Bill. The Stones's head of security, Bob Bender, was a great college football player and Bill saw him and immediately went over to him and said, 'Great to see you.' So now Belichick could now feel at home, and he was with us, and he was back stage at the Rolling Stones."
Belichick is settling in nicely to his role in the media as he takes a year off from coaching in 2024. It remains to be seen if the 72-year-old Belichick will coach again, but it's clear that he has plenty of talents outside of coaching on the sidelines to keep him occupied.