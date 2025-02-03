Josh Allen Says He ‘Dreams’ About Plays He Wants Back in AFC Title Loss to Chiefs
In one fateful game forever etched into NFL playoff history, the Kansas City Chiefs spooked the Buffalo Bills with a terrifying 13-second-long nightmare years ago. As if that wasn’t enough to keep the Bills awake at night, the Chiefs would knock out their conference rivals again in the AFC championship game this January, sending Josh Allen and Co. home with all too familiar and painful dashed dreams of Super Bowl glory.
Allen recently opened up about losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in this year’s AFC title tilt, now 0-4 against Mahomes in the postseason. The Buffalo quarterback admitted he was still haunted by the recent playoff loss to the Chiefs and had dreams about the plays that went wrong.
“It sucks. Just sitting here thinking about everything that you could’ve done differently,” Allen said in an interview with Rob Maaddi. “I’m having dreams about certain plays that I wish I could have back. There’s no easy way about it.”
“There’s 30 other teams right now sitting at home, gonna be watching the Super Bowl from their couch and we’re one of those teams, I’m going to keep doing everything that I can do to make sure that we’re not one of those teams going into the season next year. Gotta let the body heal a little bit, but getting back to work… just making sure I can do everything I can do to get over that hump and win the Super Bowl.”
As to be expected, the Bills quarterback was visibly emotional after the AFC championship loss on Jan. 26 with cameras capturing his sad look on the bench and somber walk off the field at Arrowhead. This past season saw the Bills reach the playoffs for the sixth straight time and reach the AFC championship game for the second time in as many years—yet, disappointment has continued to follow Allen well into his postseason career with the elusive Super Bowl still tantalizingly out of reach.
As long as Allen remains healthy, the Bills’ Super Bowl window will remain open. Unfortunately for them, the same also applies to Mahomes and the Chiefs.