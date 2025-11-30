Justin Jefferson Had Sweet Message About Sam Darnold Ahead of Vikings-Seahawks
Sam Darnold finally found success at the NFL level with the Vikings last season, and he has continued his resurgence in Seattle this year. After the 2018 No. 3 pick began his career flaming out with the Jets and Panthers, he took a pit stop with Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers in 2023 before taking advantage of his next chance on the Vikings.
During his emergence with the Vikings, Darnold set career highs across the board as he completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 picks, leading Minnesota to a 14-3 record and postseason berth.
Darnold has continued that success this season in his first year with the Seahawks, so far completing 69.5% of his passes for 2,785 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 picks while averaging a league-high 9.3 yards per attempt. He’s established an electric connection with wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who leads the NFL with 1,313 receiving yards and is on pace for the first 2,000-yard receiving season.
This week, Darnold is set to face the Vikings at Lumen Field for the first time since leaving Minnesota. The game will mark a reunion between Darnold and his former Vikings coaches and teammates, including star receiver Justin Jefferson.
"He's definitely balling,” Jefferson said of Darnold ahead of the game. “It's hard to miss it when [their] number one receiver is top in the NFL. He's been killin' it. Of course, you know, some people will talk about the bad games that he's had, but all in all, he's leading his team to victories, so that's the main thing. It’s definitely going to be tough to go to their home in that environment to get a win.”
It’s unsurprising to see Jefferson praise Darnold before the matchup. Jefferson has consistently been supportive of his quarterbacks, from celebrating Darnold making his first Pro Bowl last year to sticking up for J.J. McCarthy amid his struggles this season and praising undrafted rookie Max Brosmer ahead of his first start on Sunday.
Prior to the game, Darnold expressed gratitude for his time with the Vikings, and also spoke on his decision to leave in the offseason for Seattle.
“I think for me, it was just understanding what was being talked about ... behind closed doors with people over there and my people,” Darnold said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “But at the end of the day, I made the decision to come [to Seattle] and I’m very, very happy about that decision and excited to continue to work the way that we’ve been working here, and continue to build the relationships in that locker room and with the coaching staff here.”