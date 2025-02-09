Keyshawn Johnson Eviscerates Aaron Rodgers After Report of Impending Jets Divorce
The Aaron Rodgers era may have come to an inglorious end in New York on Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl as reports came out that the Jets planned to part ways with the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Keyshawn Johnson, a former top pick of the Jets and current Fox Sports analyst, did not think highly of Rodgers' disastrous tenure in Jets green.
Speaking to ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini, Johnson eviscerated Rodgers for the antics he pulled in 2024 like blowing off training camp and openly blaming former teammate Mike Williams for an interception in the early goings of the year—all without winning many games.
"They won 5 games with him and 7 games without him," Johnson told Cimini. "What is it that he brings to the table at 42 years old with an Achilles and a new coach and a new environment and a new culture? He threw a receiver [Mike Williams] under the bus and ran it back twice over him. He went to Egypt during minicamp…It's too much. In my opinion, if I was taking the job, he ain't worth it to me."
Harsh—but the Jets clearly think it's fair.
It's jarring to realize New York won more games after Rodgers tore his Achilles in 2023 than they did with him fully healthy and under center in 2024. It seems the franchise didn't think matters would improve in 2025 with a new head coach and general manager trying to install their own culture.
Even if the Jets wouldn't put it quite as harshly as Johnson, it seems they agree with the sentiment—Rodgers isn't right for them at this juncture.