Former Ravens linebacker, executive, and Super Bowl XXXV champion O.J. Brigance passed away at age 56 after a decades-long battle with ALS, the team announced Monday.

The news shook not only the Ravens organization but the city of Baltimore to its core. Brigance's work in community outreach and ALS awareness left a lasting impact.

With profound sadness, we mourn the passing of our beloved O.J. Brigance following his extraordinary and heroic battle with ALS. pic.twitter.com/5aegvRX2Fy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 17, 2026

Brigance was among the earliest Ravens for whom the “Once a Raven, Always a Raven” moniker was used, though his path to Baltimore was anything but straightforward.

After graduating from Rice as a three-year starter at linebacker and finishing as the school’s all-time tackles leader with 367, Brigance began his professional career in the Canadian Football League. He signed with the BC Lions in 1991 and played three seasons before joining the Baltimore Stallions in 1995, where he became a CFL All-Star and helped the team win the Grey Cup.

Brigance earned his NFL opportunity in 1996 when the Miami Dolphins signed him as a free agent. Over four seasons, he was named a team captain twice and received the Ed Block Courage Award following his recovery from a severe back injury. He also earned the NFLPA’s Unsung Hero Award in 1999.

He returned to Baltimore in 2000 and became a key contributor on special teams for the Ravens’ Super Bowl-winning roster. Brigance played in every game that season, recording 25 special teams tackles and a forced fumble. His most memorable moment came on the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XXXV, when he raced downfield and stopped New York Giants returner Ron Dixon.

“O.J. was a beloved legend, mentor and man to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him. He was a vibrant person who became one of the first Ravens heroes with his passionate play, including the first tackle in the 2000 Super Bowl,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said.

Brigance retired in 2002 after stints with the New England Patriots and St. Louis Rams. He cemented himself as an ultimate champion of North American football, becoming one of 13 players to win both a Grey Cup and a Super Bowl — and one of the few to win both titles in the same city.

He joined the Ravens’ front office in 2004 as a senior adviser for player engagement. Three years later, Brigance was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He and his wife, Chanda, responded by launching the Brigance Brigade Foundation in 2008, an organization dedicated to “equip, encourage and empower” individuals and families affected by ALS.

Despite losing his ability to speak and move, Brigance remained a powerful presence within the organization, communicating through a DynaVox device and continuing to inspire players and staff. When the Ravens won the AFC Championship in 2013, his message during the Lamar Hunt Trophy presentation resonated deeply throughout the locker room.

Brigance consistently rose above obstacles, from his playing career to his diagnosis. ALS carries an average life expectancy of two to five years, but Brigance defied the odds, building a nearly 20-year legacy that helped raise more than $1 million for ALS awareness and support.

“First through football and now ALS, I have been given a platform that has allowed me to make an impact and help others, and I am proud of what the Brigance Brigade has been able to accomplish to date,” Brigance said.

Rest in Power to Orenthial James Brigance, a native Houstonian who will forever be engraved as a legend in Baltimore.