SI

Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Ravens QB Misses Fourth Straight Practice

When will the two-time MVP return to the field?

Tom Dierberger

Jackson has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Week 4.
Jackson has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Week 4. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday ahead of the Ravens' Week 6 matchup against the Rams on Sunday.

Jackson has now missed four straight practices, including all three leading up to Baltimore's 44-10 blowout loss to the Texans on Sunday. He has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the third quarter of the Ravens' 37-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 3.

"We're in the process of figuring that out right now," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday of Jackson's status for Week 6. "Through the week we'll know, we just have to see how they progress."

In Jackson's absence, backup quarterback Cooper Rush started Week 5 and struggled against a talented Texans defense. Rush threw for just 179 yards on 14-of-20 passing with three interceptions—adding up to a measly 58.1 passer rating. The Ravens gained just 207 total yards and converted just three third downs all game.

Now sitting at 1-4, Baltimore desperately needs its star quarterback back on the gridiron soon—or the 2025 campaign is going to be a lost season for a franchise considered one of the Super Bowl favorites entering the year.

When will Lamar Jackson return to the Ravens?

Following his injury in Week 4, it was initially reported that Jackson will likely miss two to three weeks, meaning he would most likely suit up again after the Ravens' bye in Week 7. However, not all hope is lost for an earlier return. Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer reported Sunday that there's an "outside shot" of Jackson playing in Week 6 against Los Angeles.

Jackson not practicing Wednesday certainly doesn't help his availability to play against the Rams on Sunday. But it'll be worth monitoring his status for Thursday and Friday practices as he works his way back in an attempt to save Baltimore's season.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NFL