Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Ravens QB Misses Fourth Straight Practice
Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday ahead of the Ravens' Week 6 matchup against the Rams on Sunday.
Jackson has now missed four straight practices, including all three leading up to Baltimore's 44-10 blowout loss to the Texans on Sunday. He has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the third quarter of the Ravens' 37-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 3.
"We're in the process of figuring that out right now," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday of Jackson's status for Week 6. "Through the week we'll know, we just have to see how they progress."
In Jackson's absence, backup quarterback Cooper Rush started Week 5 and struggled against a talented Texans defense. Rush threw for just 179 yards on 14-of-20 passing with three interceptions—adding up to a measly 58.1 passer rating. The Ravens gained just 207 total yards and converted just three third downs all game.
Now sitting at 1-4, Baltimore desperately needs its star quarterback back on the gridiron soon—or the 2025 campaign is going to be a lost season for a franchise considered one of the Super Bowl favorites entering the year.
When will Lamar Jackson return to the Ravens?
Following his injury in Week 4, it was initially reported that Jackson will likely miss two to three weeks, meaning he would most likely suit up again after the Ravens' bye in Week 7. However, not all hope is lost for an earlier return. Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer reported Sunday that there's an "outside shot" of Jackson playing in Week 6 against Los Angeles.
Jackson not practicing Wednesday certainly doesn't help his availability to play against the Rams on Sunday. But it'll be worth monitoring his status for Thursday and Friday practices as he works his way back in an attempt to save Baltimore's season.