Lions Set Impressive NFL Record With Another High-Scoring Game Against 49ers
The Detroit Lions are in their "proving people wrong" era, and they have the stats to prove it.
Roughly two weeks ago, the world was ready to call it curtains on the Lions season after the team lost multiple defensive players + running back David Montgomery to injury. But with their 40-34 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Detroit actually set a new NFL record—one that illustrates just how high-octane their offense has been and clearly still is this season.
With the high-scoring contest against the 49ers, the Lions clinched their fifth game this season with 40 points and 0 turnovers (and their sixth 40+ point game overall). They had no turnovers in their wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars (52–6), Tennessee Titans (52–14), Dallas Cowboys (47–9), and Seattle Seahawks (42–29), either.
The 2019 Baltimore Ravens and this year's Buffalo Bills are the only other teams in NFL history to score 40 points with no turnovers four times in a season.
So while the Lions defense might be banged up, the offense is still making plays. And those Super Bowl hopes aren't dashed at all.