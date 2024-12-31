SI

Lions Set Impressive NFL Record With Another High-Scoring Game Against 49ers

The Detroit offense has been cooking.

Brigid Kennedy

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta after a touchdown on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta after a touchdown on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions are in their "proving people wrong" era, and they have the stats to prove it.

Roughly two weeks ago, the world was ready to call it curtains on the Lions season after the team lost multiple defensive players + running back David Montgomery to injury. But with their 40-34 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Detroit actually set a new NFL record—one that illustrates just how high-octane their offense has been and clearly still is this season.

With the high-scoring contest against the 49ers, the Lions clinched their fifth game this season with 40 points and 0 turnovers (and their sixth 40+ point game overall). They had no turnovers in their wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars (52–6), Tennessee Titans (52–14), Dallas Cowboys (47–9), and Seattle Seahawks (42–29), either.

The 2019 Baltimore Ravens and this year's Buffalo Bills are the only other teams in NFL history to score 40 points with no turnovers four times in a season.

So while the Lions defense might be banged up, the offense is still making plays. And those Super Bowl hopes aren't dashed at all.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

