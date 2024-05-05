Lions Ranked 23rd in NFL in Sacks Last Season
The Detroit Lions are counting on pass rushers who battled injuries last season to remain healthy and consistently pressure the quarterback.
Detroit finished the 2023 NFL season with a total of 41 sacks (t-23rd). Outside of Aidan Hutchinson, there remains doubts regarding who will step up and contribute consistently along the defensive line. Hutchinson was the lone defender to notch double-digit sacks last season.
A concerted effort was made by Detroit's personnel department to bolster other areas, such as the secondary and offensive line, in the NFL Draft.
After securing two top defensive backs early in the draft and two offensive lineman who can develop over the course of the next couple of seasons, questions remain regarding the depth at defensive end.
Veteran Marcus Davenport was signed in free agency and James Houston will be counted on to continue his development in his third season. Houston missed most of the 2023 campaign with an ankle injury.
Many pundits still are wondering if Detroit has done enough to give Hutchinson an opportunity to continue increasing his sack totals in 2024.
According to Pro Football Network, who listed each team's biggest remaining need, “The Detroit Lions couldn’t have done a better job of filling their cornerback holes during the draft. But Dan Campbell and company came up empty at edge rusher. Detroit ranked 23rd in the league with 41 sacks last season. The Lions need more explosiveness on the edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson, who’s a phenomenal player but likely will draw many double teams in 2024. Who will step up if opposing teams neutralize Hutchinson?”
Mathieu Betts and Josh Paschal will also be in the mix to compete for playing time. Paschal had bright moments at the end of last year, while Betts was the CFL's Defensive Player of The Year last season and has plenty of potential.