Lions' Undrafted Free Agents Who Could Make 2024 Roster
The Detroit Lions make it clear -- undrafted rookies have every opportunity to make the final 53-man roster.
In each of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell's years at the helm, at least one UDFA has made the roster out of training camp. As was the case in 2023, several others stayed on the team's practice squad and wound up making their debuts either as elevations or active roster signings later in the year.
With a fresh crop in for the 2024 season, plenty of interesting prospect stories are expected. Here are five undrafted free agents who could make the Lions' roster when the team breaks camp for the start of the regular season.
WR Isaiah Williams
Williams was handed a hefty amount of guaranteed money to sign with the Lions, which usually indicates that the player is held in high regard by the front office. A converted quarterback, Williams has an intriguing skill-set that could fit the Lions' needs.
He's not the biggest wide receiver, as he measured 5-foot-9 at the NFL combine in February. However, he showcased explosiveness with a 38-inch vertical, and plays much faster on tape than his 4.63 40-yard dash indicates.
The Lions have one of the best slot receivers in the league in Amon-Ra St. Brown, so offense wouldn't be an immediate need. However, he has the athleticism to help out on coverage units and potentially in the return game. He was also a 1,000-yard receiver last year, so there's no discounting his potential impact down the line, either.
C Kingsley Eguakun
Offensive line depth was an area the Lions targeted heavily in the draft. However, one spot they did not use a pick on was the center position. With Frank Ragnow dealing with multiple injuries last year, insurance is never a bad thing.
As it stands, Graham Glasgow is the team's backup center. Though Glasgow has proven to be more than capable of owning the role, he is also one of the team's starting guards, and would help the team by staying in his natural spot.
This may be why the Lions brought in three UDFA centers, including Eguakun. The Florida product is a strong run-blocker, and is the most polished of the three options.
CB Morice Norris
In Campbell's three previous years as head coach, there have been several undrafted free agents who have either made the Lions' roster or other 53-man rosters out of training camp. Last year, Steven Gilmore made the roster while Starling Thomas V landed in Arizona after being cut by the Lions.
Norris is cut from a similar cloth as those players. He's a hard-hitter, as he had 17.5 tackles for loss over the last two seasons at Fresno State. He is also capable of producing in the passing game, as he had two interceptions last season. Norris also can play inside and out, having spent plenty of time as a slot cornerback.
The physical cornerback appears to be more than capable of contributing on coverage teams, too, which is often times a deciding factor in roster battles in the secondary. With his affinity for contact, he should work his way into the coaching staff's favor.
LB Steele Chambers
With Anthony Pittman off to Washington, the Lions lost a core special teams player this offseason. As a result, a role is available for a player like Chambers to take. While the Ohio State product is better as an off-ball linebacker, his biggest chance for making the team could be on coverage units.
That's not to discount his abilities as a defender, however. He logged 208 tackles in five seasons with the Buckeyes, with the majority of that total coming over the last three. Chambers also showed a nose for the ball with three career interceptions.
K James Turner
Turner's path to a roster spot appears simple at this point. He is currently the only option at his position besides Michael Badgley, who is the incumbent kicker. In the Lions' traditional form, a kicking competition is expected in training camp.
Turner worked his way on to the national scene last year at Michigan, where he converted 13-of-15 attempts including one-of-three from 50 yards and beyond. In his career, he's hit from 50-plus at a four-for-10 rate.
While that doesn't inspire immense confidence, he has converted clutch kicks in his past, and is steady from shorter range. It should be an intriguing competition for the place-kicking spot this offseason.