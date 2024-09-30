All Lions

Best Bet: David Montgomery Runs Wild on Seahawks Defense

Will Lions take advantage of Seahawks defense hampered by injuries?

Since Dan Campbell took over as head coach of the Detroit Lions, the identity of the offense has been built around the running game.

In the fourth year of his tenure, Detroit has assembled a potent 1-2 punch with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Montgomery has led the way through the first three games, providing a physical punch while Gibbs offers a steady change of pace.

As the team makes its final preparations for a Monday Night Football showdown against the Seattle Seahawks, there's potential for the run game to be a massive part of the offensive attack once again.

The Seahawks have ruled four key defenders out, including defensive tackle Byron Murphy, defensive end Leonard Williams and linebackers Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu.

As a result PlayiLottery.com lead writer Drew Ellis has tabbed Montgomery going over his projected rushing yards total, currently set at 64.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook (-113) as his best bet for Monday's game.

"Though buzz coming into the season was about Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions have shown that their offensive identity still resides with David Montgomery," Ellis told All Lions. "Establishing the run to set up the pass is the offense’s best bet for success. Detroit got away from Montgomery in the loss to Tampa Bay, but went back to the formula in Arizona. The Lions have won the two games where Montgomery got up to at least 91 yards on the ground and at least 17 touches. Though Frank Ragnow is out, the Lions have the depth to still be an effective offensive line. They will need to establish the line of scrimmage against a beat-up Seattle defense and use Montgomery to set up more explosive plays. Look for Montgomery to get at least 66 rushing yards on Monday night.

Montgomery has surpassed 90 rushing yards in two of his first three games of the season, with the lone exception being a 35-yard showing on 11 carries in Week 2 against Tampa Bay. He is coming off a 105-yard performance on 23 carries against Arizona last week.

If the Lions are able to run the ball effectively it could open the play-action passing game for the offense. Tight end Sam LaPorta has had a quiet start to the season, but was one of the team's top red zone threats a year ago and still has that ability.

Should Detroit's run game be effective against Seattle's defense, LaPorta could be a difference-maker inside the 20-yard line. The Iowa product is currently (+210) as an anytime touchdown scorer on FanDuel. After not recording a score in the first three weeks, LaPorta is due for a big moment Monday.

