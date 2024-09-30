85 Precent of NFL Experts Predict Lions Beat Seahawks
The Detroit Lions are currently four-point betting favorites ahead of their Week 4 contest at home against the Seattle Seahawks.
According to NFL Pickwatch, 85 percent of NFL analysts are picking the Lions to defeat the Seahawks at Ford Field.
One of the challenges Detroit's offense faces this week is the talented secondary of the Seahawks that features defensive backs Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon.
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was asked this week his feelings on completing avoiding a defensive back as part of a game plan.
"Yeah, we certainly can do that. I think you can look back to two years ago, the Jets when we – I don’t know that we targeted Sauce (Gardner) one time that game," said Johnson. "And sometimes you can dictate that, other times it’s a little bit more challenging, if they mix up coverages a certain way.
"But we can do that. That’s a lot of what we do during the week is trying to figure out who at our disposal matches up best at where their guys are and if we can hone in on where their guy’s line up, it helps us out in trying to get favorable match ups," Johnson explained further. "So, certainly something that we take account of during the week.”
Additional reading
1.) 'He's a Hell of a Dude': Calvin Johnson Rightfully Honored by Detroit Lions
2.) Predictions: Seahawks-Lions
3.) Notebook: Ben Johnson Wants to Race Jared Goff, Seahawks Injury Nightmare
4.) Lions DB Brian Branch Now Listed as Doubtful Against Seahawks